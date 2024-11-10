Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Eliminate 100 Enemy Troops In Kursk Region Within Two Days
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past two days, Ukrainian paratroopers from the Polissia 95th Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed 28 units of Russian military hardware and killed in action over 100 enemy troops while repelling assaults in Kursk region.
This was reported by the Airborne Assault Forces' press service on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"The Polissia paratroopers keep mercilessly wiping out the 810th marine infantry brigade in Kursk region marines are trying to fight with the Ukrainian paratroopers but they aren't doing well," the DSHV noted.
Over the two days of assaults, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 28 units of enemy equipment and more than 100 personnel from the 810th marine brigade. About a hundred invaders were seriously injured in action.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's forces captured a Russian marine who witnessed the execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers.
