JHCO Launches Fundraising Campaign For Restoring Hope Initiative To Treat Gaza Amputees

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Saturday launched a campaign to raise funds for its Restoring Hope initiative, aiming to provide prosthetic limbs to around 16,000 amputees in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

In cooperation with the Royal Medical Services, JHCO has set up a field hospital in Khan Younis, equipped with two mobile clinics specialising in prosthetic limb fittings.

Since the initiative's launch in mid-September, 120 prosthetic limbs have been fitted for 116 wounded Gazans, helping restore mobility and enhance their quality of life, according to a JHCO statement.

The organisation urged individuals, organisations, and institutions across the private and public sectors to support the campaign, with each prosthetic limb costing around $1,400.

In addition to individual contributions, the campaign will hold discussions with international and regional organisations to mobilise broader support.

A publicity campaign will also be launched across local TV and news websites, featuring prominent local and regional influencers to reach potential donors within and beyond Jordan.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli said that over $2 million has been raised since the initiative's inception, stressing the need for further funds to cover the high demand.

“We call on all sectors and individuals, both in Jordan and abroad, to join this effort and help ease the lives of Gaza's people, allowing them to resume daily activities as naturally as possible,” Shibli said.

He also highlighted the advanced technology used in the initiative, which enables amputees to begin using their prosthetic limbs within two hours of fitting, with training on proper use according to their capabilities and routines.

The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad, account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or "eFAWATEERcom" and their website , as well as direct cash donations at their building in Khalda, Saeed Bino Street, Building No. 4.