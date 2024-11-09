Two Schools In Kyiv Region To Be Rebuilt By End Of This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) $1.25 million, collected as part of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, will be used to rebuild the Krasylivka and Katiuzhanka in the Kyiv region, with restoration work due to be completed by the end of this year.

That is according to the Ukrainian Education and Science Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Last year, the Education and Science Ministry, together with the UNITED24 platform, collected $1.25 million for the reconstruction of the school in the village of Buzova, Kyiv region. Simultaneously with a UNITED24 fundraiser, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration applied for funding from the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Armed Aggression, which was the first to allocate funding for the reconstruction of the school in the village of Buzova. In this regard, the Education and Science Ministry received an appeal from the Kyiv Regional Military Administration regarding the need to rebuild two other educational institutions. Therefore, $1.25 million, collected as part of UNITED24, was redirected to the reconstruction of the Krasylivka and Katiuzhanka schools in the Kyiv region," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the roof of the Krasylivka school was completely repaired, the facade was insulated and additional exterior work was carried out.

"The school is currently in the final stage of reconstruction: the laying of paving slabs is ongoing, the foundations for the school's entrances are being laid and external wall lights are being installed," the ministry said.

Photo credit: UNITED24, Kyiv Regional Military Administration