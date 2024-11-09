One More Explosion Recorded At Russia's Aleksin Chemical Plant - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone attack on the Aleksin Chemical in Russia's Tula region has caused a fire. The plant's operations were halted, and the staff were evacuated.

A well-informed source in Ukraine's SBU State Security Service told this to Ukrinform.

"At 13:10, an additional explosion was recorded at an object hit by SBU and Special Operations Forces drones -- chemicals were ignited due to previous hits. The plant's operations were halted, and the personnel were evacuated," the source said.

The SBU specified that at least 13 drones hit the chemical plant overnight. Due to the release of acids, toxic orange smoke spewed from the key target -- the gunpowder factory.

At the same time, sources also confirmed damage to the Aleksin Combined Heat and Power Plant. In particular, a 110 kV power transmission line was damaged.

On the night of November 8-9, Ukrainian drones struck the Aleksin Chemical Plant in Russia's Tula region, which is part of the Rostec Corporation and produces ammunition, gunpowder, and materials for the Russian defense industry.