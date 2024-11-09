Russians Execute Wounded Ukrainian POW Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have reportedly executed a likely wounded Ukrainian prisoner of war.

This was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"The invaders show no limit to their cynicism and cruelty! Russians executed an unarmed, likely wounded Ukrainian soldier. They filmed this atrocity, and the is now circulating online," Lubinets stated.

In response to this incident, Lubinets has sent letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations urging them to take action.

"This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, and the laws and customs of war. If there is no response to this, such crimes will continue to occur. Unpunished evil always returns," Lubinets emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is currently investigating 49 cases involving the murder of 124 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel who had surrendered to Russian forces.