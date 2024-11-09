Crime Branch Files Charge Sheet In Ramban Embezzlement Case

Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime, Jammu) Benam Tosh said the case against Mohd Ashraf Rather of Baramulla and Aftab Ahmad Bhat of Banihal was registered at Banihal police station in 2021.

The investigation has been completed and a charge sheet consisting of five parts filed in a local court in Banihal for judicial determination, he said.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch, Jammu, by the police headquarters for in-depth investigation.

In his complaint, filling station owner Javed Ahmad Wani had alleged criminal breach of trust, embezzlement, misappropriation and cheating against Bhat and filling station manager Rather, the Crime Branch said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now