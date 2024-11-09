Stay Better In China: Bring The Practice To My Country
NANCHANG, China, Nov. 10, 2024
Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Mifa, a Malagasy student from
Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, talks about her life in China. She was amazed by the rapid development of China's countryside development, and hoped to bring the practice to her country.
Stay Better in China: Bring the Practice to My Country
