NANCHANG, China, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Mifa, a Malagasy student from

Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, talks about her life in China. She was amazed by the rapid development of China's countryside development, and hoped to bring the practice to her country.

Stay Better in China: Bring the Practice to My Country

Continue Reading

Video -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED