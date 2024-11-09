عربي


Stay Better In China: Bring The Practice To My Country


11/9/2024 7:00:48 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NANCHANG, China, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from
Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Mifa, a Malagasy student from
Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, talks about her life in China. She was amazed by the rapid development of China's countryside development, and hoped to bring the practice to her country.

Stay Better in China: Bring the Practice to My Country

Video -

