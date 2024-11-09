Indian State Told To Ban Men Tailors From Taking Women's Measurements Or Men Training Women In Gyms

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Lucknow, November 9 (The Hindu): In a purported bid to improve women's safety, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed various measures, including barring male tailors from taking women's measurements and restricting men from training women in gyms and yoga centres.

The proposals, discussed at a meeting of the commission on October 28, were supported by all the members.

It was proposed that only female hairdressers should attend to female customers in salons, with members alleging that the“intention of some men is not good”. The proposals also include provision for female security personnel on school buses and women staff in women's clothing stores.

U.P. State Women Commission Chairperson Babita Chauhan said the proposals were meant for their safety and employment.“It is from the point of view of women's safety and from the point of view of employment of women,” she added.

These recommendations are part of a broader effort to enhance safety and create a more supportive environment for women in commercial spaces, it said. The commission is likely to request the State government to draft rules based on these proposals.

The commission is a statutory body that advises the State government on all policy matters affecting women. Its objective is to represent the rights of women in India and to provide a voice for their issues and concerns, including equal representation for women in jobs.

Among other States, Tamil Nadu recorded 304 complaints, Karnataka 305, Bihar 586, Madhya Pradesh 516, Haryana 509, Rajasthan 409 and West Bengal 307

As far as the categories of crimes against women are concerned, the highest number of 3,567 complaints were received in the“right to dignity” category that involves harassment other than domestic violence. File.

The highest number of complaints received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) so far this year has been from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi and then Maharashtra. Strife-torn Manipur has recorded only three complaints of“crime against women” with the commission.

Of the total 12,648 complaints received by the NCW till now in 2024, 6,492 were from Uttar Pradesh. Delhi was a distant second with 1,119 complaints, while the number for Maharashtra was 764, according to the official data from the panel.

Among other States, Tamil Nadu recorded 304 complaints, Karnataka 305, Bihar 586, Madhya Pradesh 516, Haryana 509, Rajasthan 409 and West Bengal 307.

Category of crimes

As far as the categories of crimes against women are concerned, the highest number of 3,567 complaints were received in the“right to dignity” category that involves harassment other than domestic violence.

This was followed by 3,213 complaints of domestic violence.

The complaints of dowry harassment stood at 1,963, molestation at 821, police apathy against women complaints at 524, and rape and attempt to rape complaints at 658, the data showed.

Other crime details

There were 495 complaints of sexual harassment, 339 of cybercrime, 345 of stalking and 206 of honour crimes, it stated.

Interestingly, Manipur, which has seen large-scale ethnic violence as well as crimes against women, recorded only six complaints with the NCW in 2023.

In 2023, a total of 28,811 complaints related to women were registered by the NCW.

