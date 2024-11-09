Thank You To Bocas. Heavy Rains Mobilize Emergency Operations In Coclé, Chiriquí And Ngäbe-Buglé Region. 2 More Die In Lucero Waters.

Thank You To Bocas. Heavy Rains Mobilize Emergency Operations In Coclé, Chiriquí And Ngäbe-Buglé Region. 2 More Die In Lucero Waters.
Date
11/9/2024 2:11:24 PM
Another car drove into the Lucero Canal, this time with two passenger deaths. That road to Lucero was closed the morning of October 9th as of 9am and at this time, we don't know more about the victims and if fog was a factor in driving off the road into the canal or if that road has opened as yet.
From the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), in Panama City, the Sinaproc team constantly monitors the effects of the rains in all provinces. The heavy rains affecting various regions of the country, have caused flooding, evacuations and the activation of monitoring and response operations. The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), through its X account, reported on the situation and the coordination with support institutions, such as the Panamanian Red Cross and the National Police, to deal with emergencies.
In the Llano Bonito sector, in Aguadulce, at least four homes were affected by the accumulation of water after the overflow of gutters. Sinaproc and the Panamanian Red Cross worked to assist families and assess the damage. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to remain alert to weather conditions and evacuate if necessary. From the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) in Panama City, the Sinaproc team constantly monitors the effects of the rains in different parts of the country, coordinating with regional teams to respond immediately to any emergencies that may arise. In the Jaramillo sector, in the province of Chiriquí, heavy rains forced the evacuation of 18 people, including 14 minors. The evacuees were taken to the Los Naranjos shelter, in the district of Boquete, with the support of the Red Cross and the National Police. The situation in the area remains under observation due to the persistence of rainfall.
In the districts of Mironó and Nole Duima, located in the Ngäbe-Buglé region, heavy rains have been reported, causing alarm among the population. Sinaproc urges residents to follow safety recommendations and avoid risk areas due to the possibility of landslides. Sinaproc urges citizens to stay informed and follow safety recommendations.“Prevention saves lives, follow our recommendations,” it said in its statement. Suggested measures include avoiding flood zones and not crossing rivers or streams. Authorities will continue to monitor and issue updates to address the day's weather conditions and any emergency situations.
The community of Bocas del Toro has a big heart! Unfortunately many families in the nearby Chiriqui province have lost their homes as a result to recent flooding and landslides caused by the Hurricane Eta storm system reaching Panama. In solidarity with neighbors to the south, the new Chamber of Commerce on the island, along with the District Technical Board and Authority of Tourism organized a very significant donation of non-perishable foods, water, hygienic products, clothes and household goods. Many thanks to all who supported this effort.
