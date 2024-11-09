Lusail International Circuit Launches F1-Themed Fan Activation Zones Ahead Of FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar, 10 November 2024 – With just 19 days until the highly anticipated FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is thrilled to announce the launch of F1-themed fan activation zones in two destinations: West Walk and Place Vendôme. The activities will conclude on November 30, from 12 pm - 10 pm on weekdays and from 12 pm - 11 pm on the weekends, offering an array of engaging activities for all ages to build excitement ahead of the race.

Activation Zones

PlaceVendôme Luxury Zone: Located near Gate 4 in the luxury area, this activation spot will feature a stunning replica F1 car, providing fans with an ideal photo opportunity, from November 15 - November 23, to capture the excitement of the upcoming event. Visitors to this zone can also enjoy thrilling F1-themed performances, creating an immersive experience in the world of motorsport on weekends. The performances will take place at 7 pm and at 8pm from November 15 - November 16 and from November 22 - November 23.

PlaceVendôme Interactive Zone: Near Gate 1, this second activation area will offer various games and activities designed to engage and entertain F1 enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will have the chance to enjoy interactive simulators, and reaction games, allowing them to feel like they're part of the action themselves. Enthusiasts will have an opportunity to win prizes and giveaways by participating in competitions.

West Walk Interactive Zone: Enthusiasts can visit the outdoor activation zone, where they can enjoy similar F1-inspired games and experiences, similar to that of PlaceVendôme interactive zone in a lively, open-air environment. Enthusiasts will have an opportunity to win prizes and giveaways by participating in competitions at West Walk.

These activations are set to inspire and entertain fans across Doha, giving them a taste of the thrill and spectacle that awaits at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024, set to take place at Lusail International Circuit.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the wheel-to-wheel excitement LIC, running from November 29 to December 1.

Fans can dive into an exhilarating weekend filled with world-class racing, immersive fan zones, and thrilling entertainment for fans of all ages. This is your gateway to an unforgettable Formula 1 experience. Tickets are selling fast. Secure yours today