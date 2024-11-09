People Will Uproot The Corrupt Hemant Soren-Led Govt In J'khand: JP Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda, on an election campaign in Jharkhand on Saturday, lambasted the Hemant Soren for 'stalling' the development of the state through its 'regressive and anti-people' policies.

Addressing election rallies in Ramgarh and Bishrampur, J.P. Nadda described the coalition government of JMM-Congress and RJD as an alliance of corrupt people and asserted that the people of the state have resolved to overthrow the government, this time.

The BJP president, pointing to many Opposition leaders behind bars for alleged graft, said that corruption has become the identity of the INDI alliance.

"In Jharkhand, in the past five years, they looted forests and land and endangered the existence of tribals. Rs 350 crore was found from the house of the Congress MP here and Rs 35 crore was found from the house of the PA of the minister. There is a need to think how the minister might have committed the loot," he pointed out.

J.P. Nadda further told the gathering about PM Modi's special affinity for the state and highlighted the series of schemes launched in the state including Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Dhan, Vikas Bharat Yatra.

"None of the governments in the country for 70 years did anything for the tribals. As soon as Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he took steps to make the tribes proud. The birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda was declared Tribal Pride Day. When Lord Birsa's 150th birth anniversary will be celebrated on November 15 this year, big events will be organized across the country to commemorate it. The government has declared 2025 as the Year of Tribal Pride," J.P. Nadda told the crowd, amid cheers and applause.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allotted Rs 130 crore for the tap water scheme in Jharkhand, but the government here did not allow it to get off the ground.

"The government increased the budget for tribal development by three times and the budget for Eklavya schools for tribal areas by 21 times," he said.

The BJP chief further promised that once a double-engine government is formed in the state, development will gain wings.

At least 10 new medical colleges will be opened. Under the Gogo Didi scheme, women will be given Rs 2,100 in their accounts every month.