Kursk Operation: Russia Loses 20 Military Vehicles In October Due To Ukrainian Minefields
Date
11/9/2024 7:14:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In October, Russian forces lost seven armored personnel carriers (APCs), seven infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), one Tigr armored vehicle, and five T-72 tanks in Kursk region. This is due to minefields set up by the Ukrainian engineering troops.
That was reported by the Communications Department of the Support Forces Command of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , as relayed by Ukrinform.
"Thanks to the mine-explosive barriers established by the engineering units of the Support Forces tactical support group in Kursk region, a total of seven APCs, seven IFVs, one Tigr armored vehicle, and five T-72 tanks were either destroyed or damaged in October alone," the statement reads.
Read also: Russia suffering
“ colossal losses
” in Kursk region
, failing
to break Ukraine
's lines
- unit commander
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, platoon commander of the 95th Air Assault Brigade, Stanislav Krasnov, confirmed that Russian troops are facing substantial casualties in Kursk region.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108868005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.