(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In October, Russian forces lost seven armored personnel carriers (APCs), seven infantry fighting (IFVs), one Tigr armored vehicle, and five T-72 tanks in Kursk region. This is due to minefields set up by the Ukrainian engineering troops.

That was reported by the Communications Department of the Support Forces Command of the of Ukraine on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Thanks to the mine-explosive barriers established by the engineering units of the Support Forces tactical support group in Kursk region, a total of seven APCs, seven IFVs, one Tigr armored vehicle, and five T-72 tanks were either destroyed or damaged in October alone," the statement reads.

” into's

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, platoon commander of the 95th Air Assault Brigade, Stanislav Krasnov, confirmed that Russian troops are facing substantial casualties in Kursk region.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov