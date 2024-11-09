Ukrainian Drones Hit Chemical Plant In Russia's Tula Region Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Saturday, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Special Operations Forces (SSO) targeted the Aleksin chemical in Russia's Tula region, which is part of the Rostec corporation and produces ammunition, gunpowder, and materials for the Russian defense industry.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the SBU.

"The SBU is comprehensively working on targets on the Russian territory that are involved in the war against Ukraine. Strikes on weapons depots, military airfields, and enterprises that are part of Russia's defense-industrial complex reduce Russia's ability to terrorize our country," the source emphasized.

The source clarified that this night, drones of the SBU and SOF hit the chemical plant in the town of Aleksin, Tula region, Russia. According to the information, the plant is part of the Rostec corporation and manufactures ammunition, gunpowder, and materials for the Russian defense-industrial complex.

on

The source also added that at 21:30 on Friday, air raid alerts were declared in various regions of Russia due to drone flights, and at 3:00, residents of Tula region began reporting an attack on the chemical plant, explosions, and the movement of fire trucks heading toward the site of the fire.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, informed about the attack on the chemical plant.

Russians claimed that on the night of November 9, they supposedly destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.