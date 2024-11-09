Darul Uloom Deoband Lifts Ban On Entry Of Women No Phones Allowed On Campus, Veils Compulsory
Date
11/9/2024 7:10:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Saharanpur- The ban on the entry of women in Darul Uloom, an Islamic seminary here in Deoband, has been lifted. They will now be able to enter the campus, subject to some rules, the institution said.
Women will have to wear hijab and have to be accompanied by a family member to enter the campus, according to the rules that came into effect on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The management of the Islamic educational institution, which earlier this year banned the entry of women over complaints of“reels” being shot inside the campus, said videography would be completely prohibited and visitors would have to deposit their phones at the gate before entering.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ashraf Usmani, media in charge at Darul Uloom, on Saturday said that after several rounds of talks, the management has issued rules for the entry of women coming from across the globe.
Following this, women will be able to enter the Darul Uloom campus, he said.
Read Also
No Content Available
Usmani said the Darul Uloom management has appointed an officer to issue visitor passes, which will apply to both men and women, for entry into the campus.
Aadhaar card or voter ID or PAN card will have to be shown to the concerned officer for the visitor pass. Visitors' names, mobile numbers, addresses, number of men and women seeking entry, will also be recorded, he said.
Women will have to wear the hijab and will be allowed to enter the institution till sunset. Mobile phones of every person visiting the madrassa will be deposited at the main gate, which will be returned to them when they leave, Usmani added.
He said that the visitor pass will have a validity of two hours and it will be automatically cancelled after sunset.
The Darul Uloom management system banned the entry of women on May 17 over complaints that women without veils were taking photos and videos of the buildings of the institution and sharing them on social media.
According to the media in charge, students of the madrassa were also getting affected by it.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09112024000215011059ID1108867992
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.