KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 17 Cents To USD 74.83 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell down by 17 cents to USD 74.83 per barrel Friday, compared with USD 75 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. Globally, went down by USD 1.98 to USD 70.35 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude fell by USD 1.76 to USD 73.87 pb. (end) km

