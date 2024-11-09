Khalilzad's Lebanon Peace Plan Sparks Criticism And Satire Online

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, has proposed a peace strategy for Lebanon that has drawn both satire and criticism from social users.

On Friday evening, November 8, Mr. Khalilzad shared a three-step plan for establishing peace in Lebanon on the social media X.

According to him,“Weakening Hezbollah could create an opportunity for Lebanon to become an independent and peaceful nation.”

Referring to the potential return of Donald to the White House, Khalilzad presented his plan to end the war in Lebanon.

One user, reacting to his proposal and Khalilzad's interest in Middle Eastern issues, wrote,“After creating turmoil in Afghanistan, you're now thinking about Lebanon? Shame on you.”

This user also noted that Donald Trump“knows Zalmay Khalilzad well through his actions in Afghanistan.”

Another user, reflecting on Khalilzad's role in the Afghanistan peace process, commented,“If history goes as it should, Trump should do exactly the opposite of what Khalilzad suggests.”

Users linked Khalilzad's interest in Lebanon with Trump's potential return to the White House, claiming that he seeks a position in the new U.S. administration.

This is significant as Khalilzad faced widespread criticism from the U.S. government during his last diplomatic mission, which involved signing the Doha Agreement.

Since then, he has not held any government position and has even faced formal questioning from the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on several occasions.

Previously, he also proposed a“peace plan” for Ukraine and has often voiced his opinions on issues related to Pakistan and Iran. However, it appears he has lost credibility as a diplomat within the U.S. government.

Zalmay Khalilzad's recent involvement in Middle Eastern peace discussions has attracted skepticism and criticism due to his past controversial role in Afghanistan. His moves are viewed by some as attempts to gain relevance ahead of possible political shifts in the U.S.

