Pleasant Weather Forecast Over 2 Days-JMD

Amman, November 9 (Petra) - The weather Saturday will be pleasant almost nationwide, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).In its daily report, the JMD said temperatures will rise "slightly" Sunday to become around their seasonal average and the weather will be fair countrywide. In the evening hours, light showers of rain are forecast in areas of the Kingdom's northern regions.On Monday, mercury will barely drop and the weather will be partly cloudy and pleasant nationwide . Furthermore, the JMD referred to a chance of light showers in areas of the Kingdom's northern regions during the early morning hours.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 21 degrees Celsius, and a low of 12? , meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will reach a charming 31? during the day, sliding to 20? at night.