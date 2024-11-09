Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine War Up By 1,660 In Past Day
11/9/2024 2:14:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 707,540 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 9, 2024, including 1,660 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the full-scale war began, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,238 Russian tanks (including five in the past 24 hours), 18,697 (+36) armored fighting vehicles, 20,249 (+23) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple rocket launchers, 996 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,634 (+3) cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,575 (+49) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 28,561 (+66) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,604 (+2) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
