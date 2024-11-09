Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine War Up By 1,660 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 707,540 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 9, 2024, including 1,660 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the full-scale war began, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,238 Russian tanks (including five in the past 24 hours), 18,697 (+36) armored fighting vehicles, 20,249 (+23) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple rocket launchers, 996 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,634 (+3) missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,575 (+49) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 28,561 (+66) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,604 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Ukrainian border guards hit enemy EW system, observation point on Zaporizhzhia axis

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.