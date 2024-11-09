Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured By A Delegation Of Social Workers From Across India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida– Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and founder of Noida City, was honoured by a distinguished delegation of social workers led by Dr. Shivnand Hulyalkar, a former Union of India. The ceremony took place at Marwah Studios in Noida, where Dr. Marwah was recognized for his exceptional contributions to promoting India's media, entertainment, arts, and culture on a global scale.



Dr. Shivnand Hulyalkar, speaking on behalf of the delegation, expressed their gratitude:“We are here from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh to present our deep appreciation for the work you have been doing to promote the media and entertainment sectors, as well as the rich art and culture of India. Through your efforts, you have successfully highlighted the essence of India worldwide.” Dr. Hulyalkar then presented Dr. Marwah with a traditional turban, symbolizing the group's respect and admiration.



In response, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who holds nine world records and has been the recipient of over 1,200 awards from across the globe, graciously thanked the delegation:“I am deeply humbled and honoured by your presence and recognition. Your encouragement motivates me to continue working for the betterment of our nation, and I am grateful for your support.”



In addition to his contributions to the media and arts, Dr. Marwah represents 77 countries as a cultural ambassador, promoting cross-cultural exchanges and strengthening international ties.



