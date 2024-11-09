Announcement On Double Ration, 12 Gas Cylinders Soon: Minister
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister of Consumer Affairs and Public Services and Sports, Satish Sharma Friday said the formal announcement on the double ration and 12 gas cylinders a year to the people of J&K will be made shortly.
“Modalities are being finalised and very soon the formal announcement regarding double ration and 12 gas cylinders will be made public,” Minister for CA&PS, Sports and Transport, Satish Sharma told the House on the last day of the session.
He said transport, especially public transport, is also being streamlined for the benefit of people. The Minster expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for resposing trust in him and allowing him to serve the people of J&K.
