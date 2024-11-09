Announcement On Double Ration, 12 Gas Cylinders Soon: Minister

“Modalities are being finalised and very soon the formal announcement regarding double ration and 12 gas cylinders will be made public,” Minister for CA&PS, Sports and Transport, Satish Sharma told the House on the last day of the session.

He said transport, especially public transport, is also being streamlined for the benefit of people. The Minster expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for resposing trust in him and allowing him to serve the people of J&K.

