International Chamber Of Commerce To Contribute To Ukraine's Recovery President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra met with Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce John Denton to discuss the possibility of cooperation between the ICC and the International Compensation Mechanism.

That is according to the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

Gennadiy Chyzhykov, the President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also took part in the meeting.

“As a global business organization, the International Chamber of Commerce is able to contribute to a better understanding of how the private sector can benefit from the International Compensation Mechanism. Such interaction will help ensure economic recovery and effective reconstruction,” Mudra noted.

She also emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything necessary to join the European Union, including implementing reforms to improve the judicial system, investment opportunities and the business environment.

In turn, Denton spoke about the possible areas of activity of the International Chamber of Commerce in attracting investment to Ukraine, improving the business climate and creating effective tools for resolving commercial disputes.

As reported, the establishment of an International Compensation Mechanism is outlined in Point 7 of the Peace Formula, entitled "Restoration of Justice." The mechanism is designed to oblige Russia to provide compensation to Ukraine for the damage caused. The mechanism is planned to be located in the Netherlands.

Photo: President's Office