Fifteen more people killed in Israeli on Lebanon



BEIRUT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- At least fifteen people were killed and 69 others wounded as a result of the Israeli occupation air on Lebanon in the past 24 hours.

The figures took the death toll to 3,118 since the start of the Israeli onslaught on September 23, besides 13,925 injuries, the Lebanese of said in a press release on Friday.

The latest wave of air attacks targeted the southwestern city of Tyre, the southern district of Beirut, Majdal Belhees, Borj El-Barajneh, Haret Herik, Al-Rihan heights Berghiz valley, Kafrman and Kafr Tebnit, according to the National News Agency. (pickup previous)

