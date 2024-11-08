Yung Kee Restaurant Celebrates 82Nd Anniversary Embracing Diverse Culinary Cultures

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 -(''), renowned for its authentic Cantonese cuisine and charcoal-grilled delicacies, has grown alongside Hong Kong for over eight decades. On 10 November 2024, it will mark a significant milestone of its 82nd anniversary. This year, Yung Kee has organized multiple initiatives dedicated to social welfare and environmental projects, actively giving back to society in celebration of its anniversary. Continuing its tradition of connecting the world through exquisite dishes and promoting mutual care, Yung Kee unies people through its culinary delights.Established in 1942 and located in the heart of Hong Kong Island's Central District, the iconic Yung Kee offers causal and fine dining, serving preserved family recipes for charcoal-grilled barbecued meats and Cantonese classics. Not only does it preserve the true essence of Cantonese cuisine and the authentic culinary culture of Hong Kong, it has also become a popular dining choice for local residents and tourists. Yung Kee upholds its core values, crafting each dish with carefully selected premium ingredients and cooked with exquisite culinary techniques to present customers with classic and skillfully prepared delicacies. Staying true to the founder's vision, Yung Kee always treats guests with sincerity, offering a homely and welcoming service.For over 80 years, Yung Kee has been a place where families share cherished dining traditions. As time goes by, many of our loyal customers have aged and may face challenges like chewing or swallowing, making it harder to enjoy meals with their loved ones. Therefore, Yung Kee has decided to launch the 'Care Food' (also known as 'Soft Meal') program. The aim is to create a joyful time for individuals in need to be able to dine together with their families, sharing the happiness of enjoying delightful dishes at the same table.Yung Kee has spent over 6 months preparing the 'Care Food' program, following the requirements of the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI), and carefully designing a menu of soft food dishes. As a result, we are proud to present 8 authentic 'Care Food' dishes, covering 3 different levels, to meet the needs of different individuals.'Stir-fried Fresh Milk and Egg White with Scallop' ($320/Regular) is a level 6 (soft and bite-sized) dish. Yung Kee selects scallops from Western Australia, which have a softer texture compared to regular scallops and therefore more suitable for creating 'soft meal.' Their fresh and sweet flavor is more pronounced, especially when paired with rich and smooth fresh milk, offering a rich layering of flavors and textures.'Stir-fried Local Fresh Beef Rump with Bitter Gourd, Garlic and Black Bean' ($280/Regular) is another level 6 (soft and bite-sized) dish. While it may seem simple to prepare, achieving 'Care Food' standards requires finely dicing the bitter melon and beef. The subtle bitterness of the bitter melon complements the rich black bean garlic sauce, and the delicate plating creates a visually appealing dish reminiscent of a 'Chinese Tartare.''Steamed Pork Cake with Water Chestnut and Salted Egg' ($220/Regular) is a level 5 (minced and moist) dish. Using local fresh pork collar, the freshness of the pork is retained. Extra preparation techniques are applied to make the meat patty softer, enabling individuals with specific needs to savor its flavor.'Baked Crab Meat, Potato, Cauliflower and Onion in Crab Shell' ($220/Piece) is also a level 5 (minced and moist) dish. The chef meticulously shreds and minces the crab meat, combining it with mashed potatoes and cauliflower to create a white sauce for baking, resulting in a classic and delicious dish.'Signature Charcoal Roasted Goose Leg' ($400/Leg) is a level 4 (pureed/optimized texture modified diet) dish. Charcoal-grilled roast goose is one of Yung Kee classic signature dishes. This time, it has been specially crafted into a care food dish, preserving the aroma of goose oil and the roast goose meat, allowing guests to savour the authentic flavour of the dish.'Steamed Shrimp and Pork Dumpling' ($68/4 pieces) is a level 4 (pureed/optimized texture modified diet) dish. It uses Canadian prime ribeye and combines with premium dried scallops to enhance the unique flavour.'Steamed Shrimp and Bamboo Shoot Dumpling' ($72/3 pieces) is a level 4 (pureed/optimized texture modified diet) dish. It combines the refreshing taste of bamboo shoot with the freshness of shrimp to create a rich texture in the mouth. Designed to resemble traditional shrimp dumplings, it features a delicate appearance, providing customers with both a visual and gustatory experience.'Sesame Cake' ($60/3 pieces) is the final level 4 (pureed/optimized texture modified diet) dish. It uses high-quality black sesame seeds to produce a rich and delicious flavour and a smooth texture and sweetness. This dessert serves as the perfect ending to the care food menu.Yung Kee's 'Care Food' dishes will officially launch on 1st December. We look forward to customers joining us in the upcoming festive days, especially during the Winter Solstice and Chinese New Year, to dine at Yung Kee with family members who may have swallowing difficulties. To ensure smooth arrangement and service, we kindly ask customers to make reservations one day in advance.said, 'Yung Kee is proud to introduce our 'Care Food' program, promoting Hong Kong's soft meal culture. We aim to provide delicious and dignified dining experiences for individuals with chewing and swallowing difficulties as well as elderly, enabling them to enjoy their golden years. Through over 80 years of dinning service at Yung Kee, we are adding a touch of diverse and inclusive culinary culture.'Yung Kee is participating in the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) 'Care Food Restaurant Incubation Program,' in collaboration with The Project Futurus, a social enterprise that specializes in texture modified soft meal and a strategic partner of the program. Over the past six months, Yung Kee's chefs and frontline staff have worked closely with The Project Futurus, engaging in a series of workshops focused on soft meal training, menu design, and operational improvements. As the first traditional Cantonese restaurant in Hong Kong to be dysphagia-friendly, Yung Kee will also participate in the 'Gerontech and Innovation Expo cum Summit (GIES) 2024,' taking place from November 21 to 24, to promote local care food culture.Yung's Bistro, a refreshing new concept by Yung Kee, has just celebrated the grand opening of its second location at Taikoo Place at the end of last month. The new location demonstrates a strong environmental commitment in both design and operations, showcasing the brand's green philosophy through the use of various sustainable and eco-friendly materials.From the initial planning to the final completion, the new restaurant has adhered to the top standards of sustainable development, becoming the first local Chinese restaurant in Taikoo Place to receive the 'Green Kitchen' certification. The restaurant showcases outstanding achievements in waste reduction, plastic minimization, and carbon footprint reduction and is currently pursuing BEAM Plus certification.Furthering its environmental-friendly initiatives, the restaurant has collaborated with renowned local fashion designer Mr. Dorian Ho on an innovative upcycling project. In addition to creating staff uniforms, Dorian transformed unused tablecloths into stylish eco-friendly bags, offered as gifts to guests at the grand opening event.Yung Kee development momentum continues in 2025, with the upcoming transformation project spanning the sixth to ninth floors of the Yung Kee Building. This four-level project is set to debut in early next year, adding brilliance to the 82nd anniversary initiatives. Despite facing numerous challenges in recent years, Yung Kee remains true to its original aspirations. As it approaches its 83rd year next year, the restaurant is always dedicated to serving Hong Kong people with the most sincere and authentic Cantonese cuisine, safeguarding the local culinary culture.+852 2522 1624For latest information and event updated, please follow Yung Kee's social media:Click here for more photos.Hashtag: #YungKee #YungKeeRestaurant

About Yung Kee

Established in 1942, Yung Kee has built a worldwide reputation for excellence to preserve Cantonese cuisine from an earlier era with a deep roots in Hong Kong's cultural fabric, a jewel nestled in the heart of this bustling metropolis. Yung Kee has been an enduring beacon for both locals and visitors, drawing them in with its signature charcoal-grilled barbecue dishes and an extensive menu of authentic Cantonese cuisine, tailored to suit every palate and budget.



Yung Kee