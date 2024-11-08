SCDC ENGAGES HUMPHREYS AND PARTNERS ARCHITECTS TO SUPPORT ADVANCEMENT OF MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENTS NATIONWIDE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce a strategic contractual engagement with Humphreys and Partners Architects (HPA), a distinguished North American architectural and engineering firm. This collaboration will leverage HPA's expertise in architecture, structural design, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering to enhance SCDC's in-house team as we pursue a five-year plan for multifamily development across 70 metropolitan areas covering more than 131 cities. HPA's specialized knowledge will bolster SCDC's internal capabilities, providing unmatched precision and productivity in the planning and construction of luxury apartment homes.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HPA brings over three decades of experience to this partnership, with a nationwide presence and a renowned reputation in multifamily and mixed use design. Established 31 years ago, HPA's innovative achievements extend beyond architecture; their signature project, e-STAKS®, exemplifies a breakthrough in operational efficiency for multifamily buildings, prioritizing density, functionality, and ease of construction. This expertise uniquely positions HPA to support SCDC's ambitious development initiatives and commitment to creating sustainable, community-driven living spaces nationwide.HPA is recognized for its visionary approach and technical innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of architectural excellence. Most recently, HPA was named the top multifamily architect in the nation by Building Design + Construction (BD+C) in their 2023 Giants 400 Report, a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, community focused projects. The firm has also been lauded with awards such as the Best in American Living Award, Pillars of the Industry, and Builders Choice Grand Award, underscoring its industry leadership."Humphreys & Partners Architects is pleased to collaborate with SCDC, bringing our expertise in architecture, MEP, and structural design. We're excited to build a lasting partnership with SCDC, blending functionality and aesthetic excellence to support their vision of creating exceptional Projects” - Greg Faulkner, President, - Humphreys & Partners Architects“We are thrilled to engage with HPA, a firm that shares our vision of creating vibrant communities through high-quality, luxury housing. Their exceptional track record and commitment to forward-thinking design make them an ideal partner in our journey to transform multifamily living.” - Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder SCDC.Together, SCDC and HPA look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship that will drive innovation and success for both companies. SCDC is confident that HPA's expertise in architecture, structural design, and MEP engineering will be instrumental in redefining multifamily housing nationwide. Together, they are poised to set new standards in sustainable, high-quality residential development.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

