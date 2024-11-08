October Ipos In Biotech, Cleantech, Transportation, Retail And Homebuilder Sectors

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the Biotech, Cleantech, Transportation, Retail and Homebuilder sectors.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Camp4 Therapeutics Corp (Nasdaq:CAMP ) is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4's proprietary RAP PlatformTM enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful.

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin, a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. The Company has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and plans to initiate development in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream Bio's team is committed to maximizing verekitug's unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today's standard of care.

Ceribell, Inc. (Nasdaq:CBLL ) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is an AI-powered, rapidly deployable point-of-care electroencephalography ("EEG") platform designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

Sky Quarry Inc . (NASDAQ:SKYQ ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact.

New Stocks Added to the Transportation Directories :

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO ) is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is majority owned by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG).

PTL Ltd . (Nasdaq: PTLE ) Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels, and chemical tankers. Targeting and serving the Asia Pacific market, we leverage our close relationships and partnership within our established network in the marine fuel logistic industry, including the upstream suppliers and downstream customers, to provide a one-stop solution for vessel refueling.

New Stocks Added to the Retail Directories :

HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM ) wholly owned subsidiary and operating company, HomesToLife Singapore, is one of the leading home furniture retailers that offers and sells customized furniture solutions in Singapore. As of October 2024, it has six retail store locations. It has helped homeowners create living spaces that reflect their individuality since 2014. Its product offerings include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods and accessories, and offers a one-stop shop for retail customers to furnish their homes. "HomesToLife" has a long-standing pledge to offer fair prices, great value, consistent and reliable quality, and on-time delivery to its customers. The Company's website, , offers consumers a seamless shopping experience online and post-sales customer service support.

New Stocks Added to the Homebuilder Directories :

SPRINGVIEW HOLDINGS LTD (NASDAQ:SPHL ) designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. With an operating history dating back to 2002, the Company has established a positive reputation in the busy Singapore real estate development market through customer relationships. Springview's projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. Springview serves individual and independent homeowners in Singapore. With a skilled in-house team of experts, the Company provides a one-stop solution that fosters strong customer relationships, offering a comprehensive range of services such as design, construction, furniture customization and project management. The Company also offers post-project services, including defect repairs and maintenance, that further enhances its customer engagement and future project opportunities.

