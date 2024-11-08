ORT America Hosts 12 Israeli Students For Two-Week Respite Program In Chicago

Respite students take a Wendella boat tour of downtown Chicago during their recent stay in the city, hosted by ORT America. Credit: ORT America

Israeli students take some time to reflect and relax on the shore of Lake Michigan in Highland Park during a recent Respite trip to Chicago, hosted by ORT America. Credit: Jeff Ellis Photography

"Our Respite program is designed to be a transformative journey," said Allison Weinger, CEO of ORT America. "ORT's mission is to equip students with the tools and skills they need to create successful futures for themselves, but our impact extends beyond education. The work and progress the children made over these two weeks – they'll take that home. Our goal is that they will be able to better process the trauma and speak more openly about their experiences."

During their stay Oct. 16 to Oct. 30, the students, aged 15 to 18, participated in an array of activities including a boat tour, Chicago Bulls game, Sukkot celebrations, and a day at Six Flags, organized by ORT America's Chicago Region Director Hannah Wolod and the local Jewish community. They enjoyed visits to a Jewish high school and Hebrew classes, along with restorative engagement in yoga, meditation and hiking.

"We are so grateful to our host families for what they did for these brave and resilient kids, and to their dedicated staff," said Wolod. "The trip was beautiful and healing for everyone ... and that is due in large part to these families and Chicago's North Shore Jewish community. Their flexibility, compassion, and willingness to treat this delegation like members of their own family was incredible and inspiring."

Dr. Moshe Leiba, Chief Pedagogical Officer and Deputy Director General of World ORT Kadima Mada, accompanies students on the trips. The journey also served as a crucial step in the healing process for ORT staff, particularly for one member who recently lost her son in Israel. "This gave her an outlet to talk with other people about her son," Dr. Leiba explained. "She really connected with her host, and they cried together. The day we left was very emotional for everyone. When I began planning this trip, this was exactly what I envisioned: bringing together kids, allowing them to be kids, and facilitating healing for both them and the adults. When you're helping one another, you're building your own resilience."

Students Maor and Shaked shared their heartfelt experiences from the trip, emphasizing the strong bonds formed with Dr. Leiba and their host families. Maor expressed his sorrow at leaving, even shedding tears on his host's shoulder. Shaked noted both students gained a renewed sense of community and support.

ORT America is planning additional Respite trips, including in London and Canada. Past initiatives were in Los Angeles, Mexico City, and New York. For information about ORT America, visit ortamerica.

Media Contact: Caryn McBride

Co-Communications Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE ORT America

