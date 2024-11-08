AXIA TIME REVEALS LIMITED-EDITION, ULTRA-CUSTOM WATCH DESIGNS FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF HOPEFULS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

First batch of designs unveiled for nearly two dozen top teams; more to be revealed in coming weeks, but only the ones for CFP's expanded field of 12 teams will reach production. Fans can reserve their favorite teams' limited-edition, heirloom-quality watches beginning today at axiatime , before they go on sale to the public.

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time, creator of ultra-custom Swiss-made timepieces, today revealed a series of limited-edition watch designs for teams currently in the hunt for the 12-team College (CFP).

Beginning today, college football fans can reserve their favorite timepieces from the dozens of designs - two styles for each of the top teams in the CFP Selection Committee's initial Top 25 rankings - at axiatime . The two styles, the Argos and Lythos, will be limited to only 100 watches apiece and are expected to sell out quickly.

Fans of College Football Playoff hopefuls can sign up to unlock access to a private sale that will start on December 8, following the release of the final rankings and seeds for the upcoming College Football Playoff--two days before these timepieces go on sale to the general public. Fans who reserve a spot for the final sale will also get 10% off retail price.

Continue Reading

Additional teams' designs will be made public in the coming weeks.

AXIA Time's unveiling comes amid a thrilling, topsy-turvy regular season in college football. As the Official Timepiece of the College Football Playoff, the U.S. watchmaker will ultimately engineer its limited-edition, heirloom-quality watches only for the 12 teams that make the expanded playoff field.

The remaining 13 teams' designs will not be produced, adding to the intrigue of a season that has seen several big upsets and upended weekly rankings.



Also as the

Official Timepiece of the Heisman Trophy ,

Official Timepiece of the prestigious Tewaaraton Awards for college lacrosse, and the Official Timepiece of the Naismith Award for college basketball, AXIA Time has scored with these elite athletes by creating personalized timepieces of exceptional quality to commemorate life's biggest achievements and most unforgettable moments.

"College football fans across the country are wondering, 'Is this our time?' This year, dozens of teams have a legitimate shot to give their fans the answer," said AXIA Time founder John Kanaras. "AXIA Time was founded to celebrate these moments. A timepiece whose style and quality match the significance of the events they commemorate will far outlast the memorable 2024-25 season. And, like fans of these top teams, we're on the edge of our seats to find out which 12 teams will make the cut."

To reserve their favorite watch, fans need only provide their contact information and select the timepiece they intend to purchase. The watches will then be available for purchase at axiatime on Sunday, December 8, following the release of the final rankings and seeds for the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Reserving a timepiece is simple and comes with numerous benefits for each fan. By reserving a timepiece, each fan will receive:



Access to the online private sale that will start on December 8, two days before the watches are made available to the general public

A one-time 10% discount on all College Football Playoff designs, only valid during the private-sale period

Free shipping An upgrade guarantee: If their team goes on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, fans who reserve their timepieces early will have the option to upgrade to the National Champion design following the national championship game on January 20, 2025

To learn more about each design, including pricing, specifications and expected delivery details, visit axiatime .

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time, established in 2018, creates custom Swiss Made automatic timepieces that commemorate life's greatest achievements.

AXIA Time was born out of founder John Kanaras ' love of horology, and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to two Lacrosse Ivy League Championships in two years, the university gifted each player a championship watch. For John, the watch held great sentimental value, but didn't measure up to the significance of the memories they represent. For 30 years he looked for a watch of quality and design that would meet that moment. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself.

AXIA (ahk-SEE-ah) means "value" or "worth" in Greek. From the designs and high quality of AXIA Time components to an outstanding purchase experience for customers, the heart of the company's mission is to create value for everyone it touches. Learn more at axiatime .

SOURCE AXIA Time

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED