Aoxue Unveils The Groundbreaking Vision Max In Spatial Computing!

Today, Aoxue 2024 Spatial Computing Product Launch was successfully held at the Hangzhou West Lake State Guest House, officially launching the high-end flagship headset – Aoxue Vision Max. This product not only marks a significant step forward for Aoxue in the mixed reality field but also represents a revolutionary transformation in the way we interact with the digital world.







At the early 1990s, renowned scientist Qian Xuesen, a pioneer in Chinese aerospace program, envisioned a 'spiritual realm' or an 'immersive digital realm', prefiguring today's metaverse. Now, in his hometown of Hangzhou, Aoxue introduces Aoxue Vision Max, inviting the world to explore the frontiers of this digital realm.

Fan Rui, founder and CEO of Aoxue, stated“The term 'Spiritual Realm' demonstrates the concept of a fusion between the virtual and the real, yet it is distinct from an artificially created physical reality. Qian Xuesen's focus on 'Spiritual Realm' technology was driven by its ability to significantly expand human sensory capabilities and its key role in pushing the boundaries of human-computer integration. With the 'Spirit Realm,' We aim to achieve further exploration and interaction with multidimensional space, paving the way for a new era of human-computer interaction.”







Digital Scent, Tri-sensory Experience

By integrating digital scent technology with innovative design concepts, Aoxue Vision Max delivers tailored scents for various scenarios, ensuring the health, safety, and environmental friendliness of the scents. This significantly amplifies the content's sensory impact, resulting in a more immersive and memorable experience.







Ultimate C ontours, E xquisite A esthetics.

Aoxue Vision Max is meticulously crafted with cutting-edge, ultra-lightweight materials. The exterior frame, inspired by the aerodynamic lines of ski goggles, is ergonomically designed with premium selected materials, while the interior mask is lined with a soft, flexible fabric that can accommodate a wide range of facial structures, providing a customized fit for every user. Moreover, the right-hand knob is designed to facilitate the switching between real and virtual scenes through rotation, offering users complete control over their immersive experience.







Experience Weightless Comfort

With a weight of only 295g, providing users with an ultra-lightweight and comfortable wearing experience. Fan Rui highlighted that the headset's lightweight and comfortable design allows users to fully immerse themselves in digital world without feeling any discomfort or fatigue.







S tunning 8K S tereoscopic V isual E xperience

The Aoxue Vision Max's inner screen is equipped with two Micro OLED displays, boasting an incredibly high pixel density of approximately 3882 PPI. This means each eye receives the pixel count equivalent to a 4K screen, setting a new standard for detailed resolution.







Our self-developed Pancake optical module, crafted with a new resin material and cutting-edge 3P Pancake folded-lens design, offers a significant leap in display performance. It's lighter, more durable, and more cost-effective than glass materials, while maintaining exceptional clarity and thermal stability.







The premium audio component, meticulously integrated with dual drivers on the bezel, combined with the exceptional screen and lens, delivers an ultimate immersive audio-visual experience with high-resolution visuals.

Ring less H and C ontroller, AI- D riven I nteraction

What's even more surprising is that the Aoxue Vision Max comes with a ringless controller as a versatile, highly customizable accessory for the headset. It's designed to fit a wide range of games and applications. Featuring ergonomic design, the controller eliminates the traditional outer light ring and supports millimeter-level high-precision positioning with a tracking latency of less than 25ms. Equipped with a high-performance, wide-bandwidth linear motor, it delivers high-quality haptic feedback. With a long-lasting 40-hour battery life, weighing only 109g, it's compact and portable, making it easy to carry and store.

Users can interact not only through ringless controllers but also through gesture recognition and AI voice recognition with virtual characters and objects. These interactive designs are closer to users' natural habits and intuitive interactions. Aoxue will continue to integrate AI technology to make the exploration and operation with the virtual world as natural as breathing.







Outstanding C omputing P ower, D elivering E xceptional P erformance

Aoxue Vision Max is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and a meticulously engineered hardware suite. This powerful setup enables efficient processing of real-time data streams from cameras, sensors, and microphones. By eliminating latency between sensors and display, it ensures rapid and stable response when handling high-speed dynamic data, with images-to-display transmission in merely 12 milliseconds.







5K/8K R esolution with V ersatile C onfigurations and W ide R ange of O ptions

Introducing Aoxue Vision Max, Aoxue's latest pinnacle of visual technology. Alongside it, we're thrilled to unveil Aoxue Vision. Boasting a stunning 5K resolution (5120×2560) on a cutting-edge Micro OLED display, Aoxue Vision delivers a buttery-smooth visual experience that immerses you like never before. While offering exceptional value, Aoxue Vision caters to a wide range of user preferences.







Upholding V alues, S haping the F uture

At the conference, Tong Tao, Chief Strategy Officer of Aoxue, and Chen Maoliang, China Division General Manager of the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority, signed a strategic cooperation agreement on digital tourism. Both parties reached a deep consensus on jointly building an immersive digital tourism location-based entertainment project. Aoxue will provide top-tier metaverse technology solutions to collaborate with Saudi Arabia in deeply empowering and innovating the mixed reality technology within the Middle East's cultural and tourism industry.







Aoxue's latest product launch has injected new vitality and opportunities into the industry. As mixed reality technology continues to evolve and become more widespread, Aoxue Vision Max will offer users a richer and more immersive metaverse audio-visual experience.

In the future, Aoxue will provide more answers regarding the exploration and development in Metaverse. Stay tuned!