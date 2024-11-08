Palestinians Martyred, Wounded In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Palestinians were martyred and after the Israeli attacked different areas in the Gaza Strip at dawn Friday.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Israeli naval boats shelled the coast of Rafah city in southern Gaza, killing one fisherman and injuring three others.

Meanwhile, the occupation warplanes targeted a house in the vicinity of the Daraj in the center of the Strip, killing eight civilians and injuring others.

Four more Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in the occupation's bombardment of a house in the neighborhood of al-Manshiya in Beit Lahiya, north of the Strip.

Two Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in the occupation's shelling targeting a tent for displaced people in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

The occupation's ongoing aggression by land, sea, and air on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 2023, has so far resulted in the martyrdom of 43,469 people and the injury of 102,561 others.

Thousands of victims remain missing; either buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as rescue teams face tremendous difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks and the massive amount of debris.

