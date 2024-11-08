Unisys To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys

(NYSE: UIS ) announces that its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Southwest IDEAS Investor in Dallas, Texas, on November 20, 2024.

The of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on December 3-4, 2024. The Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on December 5, 2024.

Investors interested in arranging meetings with Unisys executives should contact their respective conference representatives.

