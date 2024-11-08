Unisys To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys
(NYSE: UIS ) announces that its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the following upcoming investor conferences:
The Southwest IDEAS Investor conference in Dallas, Texas, on November 20, 2024.
The bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on December 3-4, 2024.
The Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on December 5, 2024.
Investors interested in arranging meetings with Unisys executives should contact their respective conference representatives.
About Unisys
Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit
unisys
and follow us on
LinkedIn .
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation.
