New Think Tank Article Series Highlights Need For A New Approach To Canada's Climate Diplomacy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2024 -- Resource Works today released the final installment of its five-part series , "Beyond Borders: The Global Emissions Challenge," authored by policy researcher Jerome Gessaroli. This comprehensive series examines current climate strategies and proposes innovative solutions for more effective global action.

Key Highlights:

Current national strategies need to catch up to UN climate targets, with global emissions projected to rise by 2030.The series explores the complex relationship between energy consumption, economic development, and emissions reduction.Developing nations face unique challenges in balancing growth with emissions reduction, especially when moving from coal-based to renewable power sources.Canada should use Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to collaborate with other countries on cost-effective greenhouse gas mitigation measures. Through Article 6, Canada can receive credit for some of the emission reductions, contributing to its own climate goals.

“Our current approach to emissions reduction is expensive and falling short of its target,” says Jerome Gessaroli. "This series demonstrates why we need to shift our focus from purely national strategies to collaborative international efforts."

The series, released daily from November 4-8, covers the following topics:

The Global Emissions Challenge: Why Current Strategies Are Falling ShortA Global Perspective to Energy, Development, and InequalityThe Future of Emissions, Developing Nations, and the Path ForwardWhy Developing Countries Face Difficulty in Moving Away from Coal-Based PowerTaking Climate Policy Beyond Borders Through International Cooperation

The final article, released today, explores how using mechanisms like Article 6 can enhance climate action by incentivizing international cooperation and more cost-effective emissions reduction.

"Decoupling domestic economic growth from domestic emissions growth is the first step in many climate strategies, but it's not the be-all, end-all. Climate change is a global issue that requires effective global mitigation, and emissions reductions in isolation are no great victory," says Margareta Dovgal, Managing Director of Resource Works. "This latest series underscores the importance of more collaborative, globally-focused strategies to meet climate goals. Where Canada can lead today, it should, and where action is best delivered by others, let's employ effective climate diplomacy to accomplish that."

She added: "Our natural resources are a foundation of national strength and international relevance. By working closely to supply our allies with in-demand commodities, produced in a way that exceeds global standards, we strengthen Canada's credibility and negotiating position on climate change."

About Jerome Gessaroli

Jerome Gessaroli is a senior fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute and leads the Sound Economic Policy Project. He writes on economic and environmental matters, from a market-based principles perspective. Jerome is a full-time faculty member in the School of Business at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and the lead Canadian co-author of four editions of the finance textbook, Financial Management Theory and Practice. He holds a BA in Political Science and an MBA from the Sauder School of Business, both from the University of British Columbia. Jerome is an op-ed contributor to various Canadian newspapers and is frequently called upon to comment on various economic and environmental policy matters.

About Resource Works

Resource Works is a public-interest advocacy and communications not-for-profit organization based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its mission is to reignite the promise of Canada's economic future by leading respectful, inclusive and fact-based dialogue on natural resource development.

Resource Works helps show how resources have "worked" for citizens in the past and how they can continue to do so in a new era defined by environmental responsibility and reconciliation. We communicate the importance of resource sectors to personal well-being and opportunity, demonstrating how responsible development creates jobs and incomes, both directly and indirectly, while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.