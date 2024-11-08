The Soldier And The Butterfly To Premiere At Oscar Qualifier St. Louis International Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Soldier and the Butterfly

Rosso Films International

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to be captivated by a tale of love, war, and redemption as the highly anticipated film,“The Soldier and the Butterfly ,” directed by the visionary Stefano Da Frè, makes its world premiere at the prestigious St. Louis International FestivalSet against the haunting backdrop of World War II,“The Soldier and the Butterfly” weaves a poignant narrative of a Japanese soldier and a Korean sex worker whose lives intersect in the most unexpected of ways. This film promises to be a heart-wrenching exploration of humanity, resilience, and the transformative power of compassion.Stefano Da Frè, along with his production company Rosso Films International and his top producer Laura Pellegrini are known for their compelling storytelling and cinematic vibrancy.Stefano Da Fre brings to life a story that is both timeless and timely honoring the Korean Comfort women who endured so much hardship during World War II. With breathtaking cinematography and a powerful score, this film is set to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.Join us for the World Premiere at the St. Louis International Film Festival, where“The Soldier and the Butterfly” will be showcased on the grand stage. This event is not just a screening; it is a celebration of art, history, and the enduring spirit of storytelling.Event Details:Event Details: Friday, November 15th, 2024Time: 5:10 PM (with Q & A after screening)Location: Chase Park Plaza Cinema | 212 Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108Don't miss this opportunity to witness a film that critics are already hailing as a“cinematic triumph” and“a must-see masterpiece.” Be part of the conversation and experience the magic of“The Soldier and the Butterfly.”About the Film Festival:The St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF), also known as Cinema St. Louis, is an Oscar-Qualifying annual film festival held in St. Louis, Missouri. Established in 1992, the festival aims to produce, promote, and present annual film events to advance film as an art form.Over the years, SLIFF has grown significantly. It now screens approximately 300 films over a period of 10 days in November. The festival showcases a diverse selection of films from around the world, offering audiences a unique cinematic experienceIn addition to film screenings, SLIFF includes various events such as workshops, panels, and special tributes to honor filmmakers and industry professionals. The festival also presents several awards, including the Fox Theatre First Feature Award and the Audience Choice Award.For press inquiries, interviews, and more information, please contact:

Mark L. Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-639-0988

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.