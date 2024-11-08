EPC Prevails As U.S. ITC Affirms Determination Of Patent Infringement By Innoscience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commission Orders and Sales Ban of Innoscience Products

- Alex Lidow, CEO, and co-founder of EPC. EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC ) announced today that the Full Commission of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has affirmed the ITC's initial determination that Innoscience infringed EPC's foundational patent for GaN technology, which is core to applications involving artificial intelligence, satellites, rapid chargers, humanoid robots, and autonomous driving, among others. The decision imposes a ban on Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Co., Ltd. and its affiliates (Innoscience) from importing GaN-related products into the United States without a license from EPC.This milestone decision marks the first successfully litigated U.S. patent dispute involving GaN-based wide bandgap semiconductors and solidifies EPC's position as a leading developer of these next-generation devices, which are significantly more efficient, faster, and smaller than traditional, silicon-based technology. The decision also paves the way for EPC to expand access to its IP through licensing agreements with potential partners and customers around the world.“After pouring nearly two decades and immense resources into developing our uniquely valuable intellectual property portfolio, this is a tremendous victory for EPC and a major win for fair competition globally, which is critical to the success of next-generation technological advances. We are grateful to the ITC for their diligent work in recognizing the validity of our patents and Innoscience's infringement,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and Co-Founder of EPC.“EPC will continue to vigorously defend our IP against unfair use to ensure that we can continue to innovate and provide our customers with the cutting-edge technologies needed to help power our future.”The ITC's most recent decision is the fourth time that EPC's IP rights have been affirmed against Innoscience in the past six months. EPC initially filed the infringement claim against Innoscience in the ITC in May 2023. In response, Innoscience challenged the validity of the EPC patents at issue in the U.S., as well as EPC's counterpart patents in China. The China National Intellectual Property Administration upheld the validity of EPC's counterpart patents in April and May 2024. The ITC's initial determination in July 2024 similarly confirmed the validity of the challenged patents, and also found that Innoscience infringed EPC's foundational patent, U.S. Patent No. 8,350,294. The ITC's final determination is subject to a 60-day Presidential review period, expiring on January 6, 2025.

Renee Yawger

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC)

