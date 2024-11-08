Club Car Wash Prepares To Open 200Th Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Club Car Wash's giveaway begins on November 14th.

Club Car Wash is continuing to grow and expand its footprint across the central United States by opening its monumental 200th location.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over the last 18 years, Club Car Wash has established itself as a force in the car washing industry, continually expanding its footprint and offering unparalleled service. With 199 locations across 11 states, the company is preparing to open its 200th location. This monumental event marks a significant milestone, highlighting the company's dedication to growth, teamwork, and community involvement.The 200th location will open on Thursday, November 14th, at 6627 Governors Pkwy in Edwardsville, IL. This location marks the 21st site in Illinois and 26th site in the St. Louis Metro area. Club Car Wash in Edwardsville will offer the same high-quality, fast, and convenient car wash services that have become synonymous with the Club Car Wash brand. With a friendly staff and a commitment to excellence, the Edwardsville location is poised to be a top choice for local residents and visitors alike.To mark this momentous occasion, starting November 14th, Club Car Wash is hosting a grand opening celebration. On the 14th, customers have the chance to participate in exclusive offers and exciting giveaways.On-Site Specials:$0.02 Membership: The first 200 new member sign-ups will receive a 12-month membership for just $0.02. New members will enjoy unlimited car washes for an entire year at an unbeatable price.Exclusive Swag Bags: Every new membership comes with a free swag bag onsite, valued at $25. Plus, six lucky bags have a surprise ticket inside to win either a Traeger grill or St. Louis Blues tickets.Nationwide Giveaway: Win a Trip for TwoAs part of the 200th location celebration, Club Car Wash is also launching a nationwide giveaway. Customers across all locations, both members and non-members, will have the chance to win a free trip for two to a destination of their choice within the continental U.S. This all-inclusive prize includes three nights of accommodations and arranged travel – valued up to $5,000. Whether it's a relaxing beach getaway, a thrilling adventure, or a sports event, the lucky winner will have the freedom to choose their dream destination. Online giveaway entry begins on November 14th and ends on November 24th.For more information about the 200th location specials and to learn how you can take advantage of these amazing offers, CLICK HERE .About Club Car Wash:Founded in 2006, Club Car Wash has grown to become one of the largest and most trusted car wash providers in the U.S. With locations across 11 states, Club Car Wash is committed to delivering high-quality car wash services, exceptional customer care, and convenience. The company's membership-based model provides customers with unlimited washes at affordable prices, making it easier than ever to keep their vehicles clean and shining.

Loralee Hays

Club Car Wash

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.