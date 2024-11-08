Nepal's Disasters Cause Huge Loss In Late September

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 8 (IANS) Disasters triggered by monsoon rains in Nepal in late September led to an estimated loss of 46.68 billion Nepali rupees (347 million US dollars) in properties in addition to human casualties, the authorities have announced.

A total of 41 roads and highways across the country were damaged, with the loss reported at 27.98 billion rupees (208 million dollars), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a report released on Thursday evening.

The assessment showed that 65,380 hectares of agricultural land were affected, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, 5,996 private houses were fully destroyed and 13,049 partially damaged, rendering 10,807 families displaced.

A total of 249 people, including 60 children, were killed and 177 others injured in floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfalls in late September.