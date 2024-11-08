Presence & Co. Reacts To UK Government's Autumn Budget With New Property Sale Fee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the UK Government's recent Autumn Budget, Presence & Co. Estate Agents has introduced a 0.5% property sale fee for sellers, significantly lower than the average of 1.43%.The property continues to face challenges, with many landlords and pausing their decisions in anticipation of the budget's impact. Although the new budget has been announced, the market remains cautious as individuals consider changes related to property taxes, lending, and policies. Against this backdrop, Presence & Co. is offering a reduced sales fee to potentially alleviate some financial pressure on sellers and stimulate activity in the local market.Sophie Meyer, Head of Sales & Lettings, noted that the company is focused on aligning their services with client needs, acknowledging the complexities sellers currently face. The company highlights its emphasis on a tailored, client-centred approach, aiming to navigate property transactions smoothly and efficiently.About Presence & Co. Estate Agents: Presence & Co. is a residential estate agency committed to delivering a personal and client-focused service. The company combines in-depth local knowledge with a bespoke approach to property sales, ensuring that each client's priorities are at the forefront of every transaction.

nicholas jose da silva lima

rankfresh

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.