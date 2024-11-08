Kuwait Moi Carries Out Wide-Ranging Security Campaign In Maidan Hawally

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Interior launched a wide-ranging security and traffic campaign, cracking down on lawbreakers in Maidan Hawally area, yesterday Thursday.

In a press release, the Ministry detailed that 1,141 tickets were issued, and several seized.

The Ministry also mentioned that it had arrested several people, some visa violators others reported missing, another in possession of narcotics and one in an abnormal state. (end)

