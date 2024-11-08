KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Announce Pregnancy Internet Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared the news of their first pregnancy on November 8, posting a heartfelt message on social media. The couple, who married in January 2023, expressed their excitement as they look forward to welcoming their new family member in 2025.

"Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," the couple's post read, instantly surprising their followers. The news has quickly gained traction across social media, with fans and celebrities alike expressing their happiness for the soon-to-be parents.

| Watch: KL Rahul walks off after unusual dismissal against Australia A at MGG

Athiya 's brother Ahaan Shetty, was one of the first to congratulate the couple. He posted a three 'tear in eyes' emojis. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha , who recently got married, was also one of the first to congratulate. The daughter of legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha commented,“Omg omg omg sooooo happy.”

'Singham Again' star Arjun Kapoor wrote,“Dumpling coming thru.” Among the cricketing circle, India captain Rohit Sharma wife Ritika Sajdeh wrote,“Happiest."

Earlier in January 2023, Rahul and Athiya had a dream wedding as their love story was nothing short of a fairytale romance. The duo kept their relationship private while also focussing on their respective careers.

Interestingly, Rahul is the third Indian cricketer to become a father in 2024. Earlier, Virat Kohli became a father for the second time before Sarfaraz Khan also welcomed parenthood.



KL Rahul struggles in Australia

Meanwhile, Rahul is currently in Australia, playing for India A. He is also a part of the Indian team that will play against Australia in five Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting later this month.

| Athiya Shetty bins claim of KL Rahul visiting 'strip club'. See Insta post

Sent in early to get used to the conditions, Rahul managed just 14 runs against Australia A in the ongoing second unofficial Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. If rumours are to be believed, the right-hander is all set to open the innings for India in the first Test in place of captain Rohit Sharma, who might miss the game due to personal reasons.

Rahul was also a part of the Indian team that lost to New Zealand at home recently. He got to play only the first game in Bengaluru, scoring 0 and 12.