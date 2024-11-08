KI Names 12 Finalists In Third Annual Classroom Furniture Giveaway For K-12 Educators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KI

is excited to announce 12 finalists for its third annual classroom furniture giveaway . Selected from more than 500 entries, these K-12 educators will have the chance to win $40,000 worth of KI furniture to bring their dream classroom or library to life. is open to the public through Sunday, November 17 at 11:59pm CT at ki/giveaway .

KI

"Amid a record number of submissions, each of this year's finalists stood out for their creative, thoughtful designs," said Bryan Ballegeer, vice president of education markets at KI. "Their submissions exemplify their dedication to their students and deep understanding of how learning environments impact the student experience."

Finalists are grouped into three regional categories for classroom entries and one for library entries. KI's website

showcases the finalists' designs, including floorplans, 3D renderings, and short videos from the finalists explaining how the designs reflect their teaching philosophies and students' needs.

Public voting will determine a grand prize winner in each category, with runners-up receiving 20 Ruckus whiteboards .

Eastern Region :



Evana Fretterd's classroom at Flagler Palm Coast High School in Palm Coast, Florida.

Kevin Palmer's middle school STEM classroom at Redland Christian Academy in Homestead, Florida. Anna Zibro's third grade classroom at Rensselaer Park Elementary School in Troy, New York.

Central Region :



Jennifer Childers's high school classroom at Kellyville Academy Alternative Education School in Kellyville, Oklahoma.

Rachel Stewart's elementary school esports classroom at Hall STEM Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mauresa Mitchell's high school graphic design classroom at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale, Arkansas.

Western Region :



Melissa Weiner's special education classroom at Woodway Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rizza Harrison's math classroom at Casa Grande Union High School in Casa Grande, Arizona. Vera Reece's career technical education classroom at Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Texas.

Libraries :



Module Downer's library media center at Stamford High School in Stamford, Connecticut.

Tammy Anderson's library media center at Van Horn High School in Independence, Missouri. Jenann Elias's library media center at Moore Middle School in Redlands, California.

Vote now through Sunday, November 17 at ki/giveaway .

