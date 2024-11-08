Europe Ready To Cooperate With U.S. In Support Of Ukraine - Michel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is ready to cooperate actively with the new U.S. administration, including in matters of continued support for Ukraine, as its absence may send a bad signal to dictators around the world.

European Council President Charles Michel stated this in Budapest on Friday before an informal meeting of EU heads of state and government, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"All of the European leaders want to strengthen ties with the United States, We had a good debate on this topic yesterday, all topics, including security and defense. I passed a message to Donald yesterday that we would like to work with him, including on Ukraine. We have to strengthen Ukraine, and we have to support Ukraine. If we do not support Ukraine, this will send a bad signal to Putin and some other authoritarian regimes across the world," said Michel.

He noted that today the heads of state and government would discuss the competitiveness of the EU economy based on a report by former Italian Prime Minister and former President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi on its current state. The leaders are expected to discuss immediate measures and a long-term strategy to support the EU single market and for the innovative development of the European economy, using the European capital market and the capabilities of the European Investment Bank.

When asked about how these efforts could be affected by the results of the U.S. presidential election, Michel noted that the EU would continue to implement its own agenda, regardless of developments in the United States.

"I have a very strong personal opinion. A few months ago, we made a great agreement when we adopted a strategic plan, a strategic agenda for the future of the EU. We are going to make Europe stronger, more resilient, and more influential to better defend our people, our businesses, our families. This is our plan and our strategy. With or without the United States, these are our common priorities, more than ever. We, as the European Council, have to implement this, and we have to deliver this. We know what we have to do. Let's do it," he said.