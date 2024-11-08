Brookfield Renewable Announces Record Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated BROOKFIELD, News, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Partners L.P. ( TSX: BEP.UN ; NYSE: BEP ) (“ Brookfield Renewable Partners ”, " BEP ") today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. "We had another successful quarter highlighted by agreements to monetize several assets, crystallizing strong returns and generating significant funds to deploy into future growth. We also signed numerous favorable large-scale contracts within our North American hydro portfolio during the quarter that will enable us to execute upfinancings providing additional capital to invest in the current attractive environment,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable.“These initiatives continue to demonstrate our sustainable funding model and are enabling us to take advantage of an increasingly strong back-drop for clean power. The tailwinds for renewables continue to be driven by accelerating corporate demand, primarily from the global technology players to enable their data center and AI development. Our scale and geographically and technologically diversified business is uniquely positioned to meet this growing need in all political environments."

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders $ (181 ) $ (64 ) $ (455 ) $ (135 ) – per LP unit(1) (0.32 ) (0.14 ) (0.83 ) (0.34 ) Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 278 253 913 840 – per Unit(2)(3) 0.42 0.38 1.38 1.29

Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $278 million in the quarter, or $0.42 per unit representing an 11% increase compared to the prior year, benefiting from asset development, recent acquisitions, and strong all-in pricing. After deducting non-cash depreciation and other expenses including marking-to-market on certain hedging instruments, our Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $181 million.

Key highlights:



Deployed, or committed to deploy $2.3 billion of capital ($500 million net to Brookfield Renewable).

Commissioned ~1,200 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity in the quarter and continue to advance a record ~7,000 megawatts for the year in total.

Reached new agreements to sell assets this quarter, bringing our year-to-date proceeds from asset sales to over $2.3 billion ($1 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) and generating a ~25% IRR and a 2.5 times multiple on invested capital.

Advanced commercial initiatives securing contracts to deliver an incremental 6,100-gigawatt hours per year of generation, including favorable contracts at our hydro facilities which are expected to result in up to $500 million of upfinancing proceeds. Our best-in-class balance sheet continues to get stronger with $4.6 billion of available liquidity.



Proven full-cycle value generation

We underwrite our investments on a hold to maturity basis to deliver our target 12-15% returns. However, we can often enhance these returns by monetizing mature assets to buyers with a lower cost of capital, who value the long-life, derisked, infrastructure-like cash flows of renewable power projects. Asset recycling also represents a highly accretive way to fund our business and contributes to our sustainable self-funding model.

Important to successful asset monetizations is the strength of our balance sheet, which enables us to be patient and sell assets when markets are constructive. Throughout 2024, we have seen a very robust bid for high-quality, cash-generative operating platforms, particularly those that have a growth angle. Against this market demand, we have been successful recycling capital from our existing asset base at returns significantly above our targets. While every investment is different, in each case, these results were driven by acquiring for value, improving the assets through the execution of our business plan, and monetizing opportunistically for fair value.

To date this year, we have executed transactions generating ~$2.3 billion of proceeds resulting in returns of 2.5 times our invested capital. These transactions demonstrate strong appetite for contracted, high quality operating assets and the value of having a long and accomplished track record in building, developing, and enhancing renewable power businesses.

In September, we reached an agreement to sell Saeta, which we acquired in 2018 during a period of market uncertainty that created an attractive value entry point. Following the acquisition, we executed our business plan divesting non-core assets, enhancing the operations, optimizing the capital structure, and establishing a corporate development function that was successful in creating organic growth in the business.

We agreed to sell the company, excluding the 350-megawatts of concentrated solar power assets, to a leading global renewable energy company as part of their strategic entry into the Iberian region for an equity value of $730 million ($430 million net to Brookfield Renewable). With the sale, we will generate total proceeds of 3.0 times our invested capital over a six-year hold period, crystalizing strong returns for our shareholders.

In 2017 we acquired a 25% interest in First Hydro, the leading U.K. hydro business, recognizing an opportunity to use our experience in owning and operating hydro assets for decades to implement several value generative initiatives. Upon acquisition, First Hydro completed a refurbishment that extended the life of the pumped storage facilities by over 40 years, and we enhanced the commercial strategy, resulting in record earnings. In September, we reached an agreement to sell our interest in First Hydro for $350 million ($100 million net to Brookfield Renewable) generating over 3.5 times our invested capital since acquisition, and are delivering the buyer a highly strategic asset that will continue to provide critical grid services for decades to come.

During the quarter, we also agreed to sell a 50% interest in our Shepherds Flat wind portfolio where we executed one of the largest wind repowering projects globally, increasing generation by ~25% and extending the asset's useful life by approximately ten years. On closing we will generate almost 2.0 times our invested capital on the portion sold for $415 million (~$105 million net to Brookfield Renewable), while still retaining a 50% interest and operating the asset.

We are now one of the leading renewable energy operators and developers in India, having prudently built our regional presence since entering the market in 2017, off the back of the broader Brookfield business in the country. In November, we signed an agreement to complete our first full cycle investment in the country by selling a ~1,600-megawatt portfolio of operating and under construction wind and solar assets to a large renewable player at our target returns. The closing of this transaction is expected to occur in parts in the first quarter of 2025 and 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

It continues to be both a seller's and a buyer's market

2024 will be our largest year for investments into growth, with over $11 billion of equity (almost $1.5 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) committed and deployed year to date, and for proceeds from asset recycling. We recognize that some may question how a market can be attractive for deployment and monetization at the same time. While every transaction has its own dynamics and there will be exceptions to any broad-based generalizations, we see a simple bifurcation in the current market-high-quality, derisked and cash-generative assets are seeing very strong bids, while large businesses with ongoing capital needs for development and construction are seeing a scarcity of capital to fund their growth pipelines.

This creates a tremendous opportunity for those equipped to deploy capital at attractive value entry points to acquire growing businesses or fund existing operations. This constructive environment also allows us to monetize more mature assets and recycle the proceeds back into accretive new investments under an attractive and high-returning self-funding model.

Recently we agreed to partner with Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind, to acquire a 12% interest in a portfolio of ~3,500 megawatts of operating capacity in the U.K. for an enterprise value of ~$2.3 billion (~$570 million net to Brookfield Renewable).

The portfolio is secured with long-term, government backed, inflation-linked contracts for difference and approximately 90% of operating costs fixed through long-term O&M, transmission and lease contracts, and comes with no development or construction risk. We are thrilled to partner with Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind, who will continue to own a 38% interest and operate the portfolio, which we expect to generate returns in-line with our targets.

We also announced a strategic partnership with a leading eFuels manufacturer, Infinium, to invest up to $1.1 billion ($220 million net to Brookfield Renewable). We will fund $200 million upfront for the construction of a production facility in West Texas with capacity fully-contracted to leading global airlines on a take-or-pay basis, and we will be granted the exclusive right to invest up to $850 million in future projects that meet our investment criteria. Our investment is structured to provide strong downside return protection while offering exposure to the growth of one of the world's leading producers of sustainable aviation fuel, an ultra-low carbon intensity drop-in fuel.

Operating Results

We generated FFO of $278 million this quarter, or $0.42 per unit, up 11% from the prior year, benefiting from asset development, recent acquisitions, and strong all-in pricing. With an increasingly diversified portfolio of operating assets, limited off-taker concentration risk, and a strong contract profile, our cash flows are highly resilient. On the back of our strong results year to date, and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we continue to expect to achieve our 10%+ FFO per unit growth target for 2024.

Our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $96 million, benefiting from solid generation, particularly from our U.S. and Colombian fleets. We continue to see strong demand for our hydro generation and were successful executing two favorable contracts with U.S. utilities this quarter which are expected to result in upfinancing proceeds of up to $500 million, which when redeployed at our target returns, is expected to generate meaningful incremental annual FFO for the business.

With an additional 6,000 GWh of generation available for recontracting over the next five years, and an increasingly constructive pricing environment for our hydro portfolio, we have significant capacity across our fleet to execute on similar contracts that we expect to contribute additional FFO and generate a highly accretive funding source for our growth.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $207 million of FFO, up significantly year-over-year on our recent acquisitions. Our distributed energy, storage, and sustainable solutions segments generated a combined $115 million of FFO, with solid results from Westinghouse which has strong tailwinds to its business, and growth in our distributed generation business.

We continued to grow and advance our development pipeline which now stands at 200,000 megawatts with 65,000 megawatts at the advanced stage. We expect to commission ~7,000 megawatts this year, a record for our business, adding approximately $90 million of annual incremental FFO. We expect to deliver 8,400 megawatts in 2025 and 9,100 megawatts in 2026 as we continue to scale our development activities in-line with our growing capabilities and global footprint.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

We have $4.6 billion of available liquidity and our sustainable funding model is working well. Our business continues to see tremendous access to capital, reflected by our proceeds from asset recycling, upfinancings, and the growth in our durable operating cash flows.

We expect to execute ~$30 billion of financings this year generating almost $700 million in upfinancing proceeds and have strong visibility to continue generating significant capital via this lever going forward.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.355 per LP unit, is payable on December 31, 2024 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2024. In conjunction with the Partnership's distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BEPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.355 per share, also payable on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2024. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The previously announced proposed reorganization of BEPC, which is expected to be completed in December 2024, will not impact the payment of this dividend on December 31, 2024 to BEPC shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2024. After completion of the reorganization, it is expected that quarterly dividends will be declared and paid on the new shares held by BEPC shareholders at the same time as quarterly distributions are declared and paid to unitholders.

The quarterly dividends on BEP's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Distribution Currency Option

The quarterly distributions payable on the BEP units and BEPC shares are declared in U.S. dollars. Unitholders who are residents in the United States will receive payment in U.S. dollars and unitholders who are residents in Canada will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent unless they request otherwise. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly distribution will be based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on the record date or, if the record date falls on a weekend or holiday, on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate of the preceding business day.

Registered unitholders who are residents in Canada who wish to receive a U.S. dollar distribution and registered unitholders who are residents in the United States wishing to receive the Canadian dollar distribution equivalent should contact Brookfield Renewable's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in writing at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or by phone at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial unitholders (i.e., those holding their units in street name with their brokerage) should contact the broker with whom their units are held.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Brookfield Renewable Partners maintains a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) which allows holders of BEP units who are residents in Canada to acquire additional LP units by reinvesting all or a portion of their cash distributions without paying commissions. Information on the DRIP, including details on how to enroll, is available on our website at .

Additional information on Brookfield Renewable's distributions and preferred share dividends can be found on our website at .

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Our operating capacity totals over 35,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 200,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at , on SEC's website at and on SEDAR+'s website at Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)

September 30 December 31 2024

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,266 $ 1,141 Trade receivables and other financial assets(5) 4,541 5,237 Equity-accounted investments 2,178 2,546 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value and Goodwill 63,371 65,949 Deferred income tax and other assets(6) 3,817 1,255 Total Assets $ 75,173 $ 76,128 Liabilities Corporate borrowings(7) $ 4,160 $ 2,833 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(8) 25,307 26,869 Accounts payable and other liabilities(9) 10,976 9,273 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,777 7,174 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 18,471 $ 18,863 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 45 55 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,211 2,684 BEPC exchangeable shares 2,042 2,479 Preferred equity 571 583 Perpetual subordinated notes 738 592 Preferred limited partners' equity 634 760 Limited partners' equity 3,241 27,953 3,963 29,979 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 75,173 $ 76,128





Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results UNAUDITED For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,470 $ 1,179 $ 4,444 $ 3,715 Other income 155 116 251 203 Direct operating costs(10) (623 ) (496 ) (1,875 ) (1,322 ) Management service costs (59 ) (43 ) (157 ) (155 ) Interest expense (514 ) (370 ) (1,479 ) (1,166 ) Share of earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments (12 ) - (70 ) 46 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain 186 114 422 432 Depreciation (514 ) (448 ) (1,533 ) (1,335 ) Other (137 ) (7 ) (176 ) (2 ) Income tax recovery (expense) Current 38 (9 ) (6 ) (89 ) Deferred (29 ) (12 ) (18 ) 25 Net income (loss) $ (39 ) $ 24 $ (197 ) $ 352 Net income attributable to preferred equity, preferred limited partners' equity, perpetual subordinated notes and non-controlling interests in operating subsidiaries $ (142 ) $ (88 ) $ (258 ) $ (487 ) Net loss attributable to Unitholders (181 ) (64 ) (455 ) (135 ) Basic and diluted loss per LP unit $ (0.32 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.34 )





Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows UNAUDITED For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 (MILLIONS) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (39 ) $ 24 $ (197 ) $ 352 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 514 448 1,533 1,335 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (211 ) (144 ) (450 ) (410 ) Share of (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments 12 - 70 (46 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 29 12 18 (25 ) Other non-cash items 70 (62 ) 163 (48 ) 375 278 1,137 1,158 Net change in working capital and other(11) 123 85 (84 ) 250 498 363 1,053 1,408 Financing activities Net corporate borrowings 289 - 586 293 Corporate credit facilities, net (200 ) - 100 - Non-recourse borrowings, commercial paper, and related party borrowings, net 683 166 2,095 (890 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries, net 236 371 525 1,952 Issuance of equity instruments, net and related costs - (12 ) (37 ) 618 Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (169 ) (265 ) (570 ) (714 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (267 ) (250 ) (798 ) (739 ) 572 10 1,901 520 Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity (98 ) - (109 ) (87 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (918 ) (604 ) (2,578 ) (1,660 ) Disposal (purchase) of associates and other assets 64 87 16 (131 ) Restricted cash and other (58 ) (13 ) (68 ) (28 ) (1,010 ) (530 ) (2,739 ) (1,906 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 16 (16 ) (28 ) 14 Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) 76 (173 ) 187 36 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (46 ) 5 (62 ) - Balance, beginning of period 1,236 1,202 1,141 998 Balance, end of period $ 1,266 $ 1,034 $ 1,266 $ 1,034



PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended September 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Hydroelectric North America 2,333 2,543 2,449 2,445 $ 208 $ 221 $ 116 $ 138 $ 44 $ 75 Brazil 862 813 1,032 1,035 48 62 33 45 28 38 Colombia 810 705 886 892 87 74 50 39 24 16 4,005 4,061 4,367 4,372 343 357 199 222 96 129 Wind 1,751 1,277 2,072 1,575 133 102 109 123 80 95 Utility-scale solar 1,152 687 1,363 880 145 82 158 75 127 51 Distributed energy & storage 412 361 330 283 64 61 95 40 85 29 Sustainable solutions - - - - 119 21 32 10 30 9 Corporate - - - - - - (7 ) 37 (140 ) (60 ) Total 7,320 6,386 8,132 7,110 $ 804 $ 623 $ 586 $ 507 $ 278 $ 253



PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the nine months ended September 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Hydroelectric North America 8,941 9,147 9,245 9,247 $ 767 $ 830 $ 487 $ 549 $ 278 $ 347 Brazil 2,905 3,082 3,060 3,063 160 181 110 132 94 112 Colombia 2,174 2,619 2,637 2,652 238 206 126 134 53 60 14,020 14,848 14,942 14,962 1,165 1,217 723 815 425 519 Wind 5,987 4,389 7,016 5,335 457 373 366 362 270 279 Utility-scale solar 2,981 1,830 3,469 2,290 358 280 365 251 279 168 Distributed energy & storage 1,091 969 881 767 177 190 192 138 163 107 Sustainable solutions - - - - 352 54 118 33 105 30 Corporate - - - - - - 26 53 (329 ) (263 ) Total 24,079 22,036 26,308 23,354 $ 2,509 $ 2,114 $ 1,790 $ 1,652 $ 913 $ 840



RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar Distributed

energy &

storage Sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 51 $ (71 ) $ 63 $ 48 $ 2 $ (132 ) $ (39 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 158 215 103 34 4 - 514 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 9 (15 ) 15 33 - (13 ) 29 Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) (21 ) 32 (60 ) (127 ) (23 ) 13 (186 ) Other(12) 4 (11 ) 38 75 27 9 142 Management service costs - - - - - 59 59 Interest expense 186 126 94 49 1 58 514 Current income tax expense 32 (9 ) (37 ) (23 ) - (1 ) (38 ) Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(13) (220 ) (158 ) (58 ) 6 21 - (409 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders $ 199 $ 109 $ 158 $ 95 $ 32 $ (7 ) $ 586



The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar Distributed

energy &

storage Sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 25 $ 61 $ 26 $ 10 $ (22 ) $ (76 ) $ 24 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 165 164 83 28 7 1 448 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (27 ) 49 (17 ) 4 - 3 12 Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) (7 ) (74 ) (29 ) (40 ) 18 18 (114 ) Other(12) 3 19 (14 ) 4 13 (16 ) 9 Management service costs - - - - - 43 43 Interest expense 184 64 53 32 11 26 370 Current income tax expense 8 3 (4 ) - - 2 9 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(13) (129 ) (163 ) (23 ) 2 (17 ) 36 (294 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders $ 222 $ 123 $ 75 $ 40 $ 10 $ 37 $ 507



RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar Distributed

energy &

storage Sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 179 $ (54 ) $ (16 ) $ 37 $ 5 $ (348 ) $ (197 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 478 621 327 99 8 - 1,533 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 17 (22 ) 17 33 (1 ) (26 ) 18 Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) (62 ) (115 ) (55 ) (134 ) (63 ) 7 (422 ) Other(12) 7 3 54 63 19 86 232 Management service costs - - - - - 157 157 Interest expense 583 355 258 121 10 152 1,479 Current income tax expense 54 10 (35 ) (21 ) - (2 ) 6 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(13) (533 ) (432 ) (185 ) (6 ) 140 - (1,016 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders $ 723 $ 366 $ 365 $ 192 $ 118 $ 26 $ 1,790



The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-

scale

solar Distributed

energy &

storage Sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 356 $ 149 $ 17 $ 33 $ 53 $ (256 ) $ 352 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 482 489 249 85 28 2 1,335 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (28 ) 58 (12 ) (18 ) 1 (26 ) (25 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) (107 ) (189 ) (55 ) (38 ) (34 ) (9 ) (432 ) Other(12) 21 38 (13 ) 41 - 32 119 Management service costs - - - - - 155 155 Interest expense 560 207 185 82 31 101 1,166 Current income tax expense 67 13 7 - - 2 89 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(13) (536 ) (403 ) (127 ) (47 ) (46 ) 52 (1,107 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders $ 815 $ 362 $ 251 $ 138 $ 33 $ 53 $ 1,652



The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

UNAUDITED For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 (MILLIONS) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ (39 ) $ 24 $ (197 ) $ 352 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 514 448 1,533 1,335 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 29 12 18 (25 ) Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (186 ) (114 ) (422 ) (432 ) Other(14) 142 9 232 119 Amount attributable to equity accounted investment and non-controlling interest(15) (182 ) (126 ) (251 ) (509 ) Funds From Operations $ 278 $ 253 $ 913 $ 840



The following table reconciles the per Unit non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income per LP unit is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) per LP unit ( 1 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.34 ) Adjust for the proportionate share of Depreciation 0.39 0.38 1.16 1.14 Deferred income tax recovery and other 0.41 0.19 1.22 0.68 Foreign exchange and financial instruments (gain) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) (0.17 ) (0.19 ) Funds From Operations per Unit ( 3 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.29





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC" or our "company") (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.355 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC (a "Share"), payable on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2024. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BEP on BEP's LP units.

The BEPC exchangeable shares are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: BEP; TSX: We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the BEPC exchangeable shares and BEP's LP units and each BEPC exchangeable share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP LP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BEP's LP units and the combined business performance of our company and BEP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BEP's continuous disclosure filings available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at or on SEDAR+ at

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Select Financial Information Net income (loss) attributable to the partnership $ (674 ) $ 1,340 $ (525 ) $ 566 Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 157 151 595 548

BEPC reported FFO of $157 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $151 million in the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, remeasurement of the BEPC exchangeable and class B shares, and other non-cash items our Net loss attributable to the partnership for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $674 million.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)

September 30 December 31 2024

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 619 $ 627 Trade receivables and other financial assets(5) 2,567 2,972 Equity-accounted investments 631 644 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value and Goodwill 37,412 44,892 Deferred income tax and other assets(6) 1,646 286 Total Assets $ 42,875 $ 49,421 Liabilities Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(8) $ 13,772 $ 16,072 Accounts payable and other liabilities(9) 4,416 5,680 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,439 5,819 BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 5,062 4,721 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 9,081 $ 11,070 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 229 272 The partnership 4,876 14,186 5,787 17,129 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 42,875 $ 49,421





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,041 $ 934 $ 3,155 $ 2,901 Other income 29 95 96 147 Direct operating costs(10) (407 ) (388 ) (1,310 ) (1,000 ) Management service costs (28 ) (26 ) (71 ) (94 ) Interest expense (328 ) (308 ) (1,032 ) (929 ) Share of loss from equity-accounted investments - (7 ) (22 ) (7 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) 12 21 78 129 Depreciation (313 ) (320 ) (970 ) (953 ) Other (31 ) 3 (29 ) 14 Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and class B shares (612 ) 1,393 (341 ) 710 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (34 ) (7 ) (63 ) (79 ) Deferred 7 (20 ) (3 ) (29 ) Net income (loss) $ (664 ) $ 1,370 $ (512 ) $ 810 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 10 $ 29 $ 12 $ 240 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership - 1 1 4 The partnership (674 ) 1,340 (525 ) 566 $ (664 ) $ 1,370 $ (512 ) $ 810





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (664 ) $ 1,370 $ (512 ) $ 810 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 313 320 970 953 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instruments (gain) loss (39 ) (27 ) (105 ) (119 ) Share of loss from equity-accounted investments - 7 22 7 Deferred income tax expense (7 ) 20 3 29 Other non-cash items 53 (56 ) 99 (27 ) Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 612 (1,393 ) 341 (710 ) 268 241 818 943 Net change in working capital and other(11) 40 47 (113 ) 189 308 288 705 1,132 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings and related party borrowings, net (160 ) (196 ) 70 (822 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests 95 32 220 135 Return of capital to participating non-controlling interests (44 ) (30 ) (80 ) (30 ) Issuance of exchangeable shares, net - - - 251 Distributions paid and return of capital: To participating non-controlling interests (57 ) (116 ) (321 ) (437 ) (166 ) (310 ) (111 ) (903 ) Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity - - - (81 ) Investment in equity-accounted investments - (4 ) - (7 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (162 ) (185 ) (638 ) (505 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net 86 137 164 243 Restricted cash and other (42 ) (1 ) (66 ) (25 ) (118 ) (53 ) (540 ) (375 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 8 (10 ) (31 ) 17 Cash and cash equivalents Decrease 32 (85 ) 23 (129 ) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (27 ) 3 (31 ) - Balance, beginning of period 614 595 627 642 Balance, end of period 619 513 $ 619 $ 513



RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (664 ) $ 1,370 $ (512 ) $ 810 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 313 320 970 953 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) (12 ) (21 ) (78 ) (129 ) Deferred income tax expense (7 ) 20 3 29 Other(14) 32 (11 ) (113 ) 67 Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares(16) 64 61 193 180 Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares 612 (1,393 ) 341 (710 ) Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(17) (181 ) (195 ) (209 ) (652 ) Funds From Operations $ 157 $ 151 $ 595 $ 548



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words“will”,“intend”,“should”,“could”,“target”,“growth”,“expect”,“believe”,“plan”, derivatives thereof and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify the above mentioned and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this letter to unitholders include statements regarding the quality of Brookfield Renewable's and its subsidiaries' businesses and our expectations regarding future cash flows and distribution growth. They include statements regarding Brookfield Renewable's anticipated financial performance, future commissioning of assets, contracted nature of our portfolio (including our ability to recontract certain asset), technology diversification, acquisition opportunities, expected completion of acquisitions and dispositions, financing and refinancing opportunities, future energy prices and demand for electricity, global decarbonization targets, economic recovery, achieving long-term average generation, project development and capital expenditure costs, energy policies, economic growth, growth potential of the renewable asset class, the future growth prospects and distribution profile of Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable's access to capital. Although Brookfield Renewable believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, you should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this letter to unitholders. The future performance and prospects of Brookfield Renewable are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results of Brookfield Renewable to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the statements in this letter to unitholders include (without limitation) our inability to identify sufficient investment opportunities and complete transactions; the growth of our portfolio and our inability to realize the expected benefits of our transactions or acquisitions; weather conditions and other factors which may impact generation levels at facilities; adverse outcomes with respect to outstanding, pending or future litigation; economic conditions in the jurisdictions in which Brookfield Renewable operates; ability to sell products and services under contract or into merchant energy markets; changes to government regulations, including incentives for renewable energy; ability to complete development and capital projects on time and on budget; inability to finance operations or fund future acquisitions due to the status of the capital markets; health, safety, security or environmental incidents; regulatory risks relating to the power markets in which Brookfield Renewable operates, including relating to the regulation of our assets, licensing and litigation; risks relating to internal control environment; contract counterparties not fulfilling their obligations; changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes, and other risks associated with the construction, development and operation of power generating facilities. For further information on these known and unknown risks, please see“Risk Factors” included in the Form 20-F of BEP and in the Form 20-F of BEPC and other risks and factors that are described therein.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this letter to unitholders and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change, we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this letter to unitholders. This letter to unitholders is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains references to FFO and FFO per Unit, which are not generally accepted accounting measures under IFRS and therefore may differ from definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit used by other entities. We believe that FFO and FFO per Unit are useful supplemental measures that may assist investors in assessing the financial performance and the cash anticipated to be generated by our operating portfolio. None of FFO and FFO per Unit should be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of FFO and FFO per Unit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see“Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures – Three Months Ended September 30” included elsewhere herein and“Financial Performance Review on Proportionate Information - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures” included in our unaudited Q3 2024 interim report. For a reconciliation of FFO and FFO per Unit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see“Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures - Quarter Ended September 30" included elsewhere herein and“Financial Performance Review on Proportionate Information - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures” included in our unaudited Q3 2024 interim report.

References to Brookfield Renewable are to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. together with its subsidiary and operating entities unless the context reflects otherwise.

