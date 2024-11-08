HONGHUA GROUP Made An Appearance At ADIPEC 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 4 to 7, 2024 (local time), the Abu Dhabi International and 2024 (ADIPEC 2024) was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates with the theme of artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable transformation. As one of the world's leading enterprises in high-end energy equipment manufacturing, HONGHUA GROUP, a subsidiary of Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC), made an appearance and showcased its new generation of AI and exploration equipment and comprehensive solutions for oil and gas development at the exhibition.

At the exhibition, HONGHUA GROUP's high-end petrochemical equipment industry digital sand table brought a new interactive experience and visual impact with the help of augmented reality (AR) technologies, becoming the focus of the exhibition. The sand table demonstrated HONGHUA GROUP's achievements in such key fields as onshore petroleum equipment, offshore equipment, integrated solutions for electric fracturing, and digitalization and new energy technologies in a centralized manner. Altogether six keynote speeches were given at the event, which focused on intelligent drilling system, offshore equipment, fracturing technologies and new energy technologies. The event provided an opportunity for the customers and participants to have a deep understanding of HONGHUA GROUP's innovative technologies and diversified product lines from an intuitive and three-dimensional perspective.

As an international company specializing in the research, design, manufacturing and installation of drilling and well completion equipment and offshore engineering equipment as well as a provider of energy EPC services, HONGHUA GROUP has always been committed to "Providing High-end, Intelligent and Green Energy Equipment and Quality Services to Global Customers". It has established 5 production bases and 17 subsidiaries and service organizations around the world, and has set up a global service center in Dubai. To this day, HONGHUA GROUP has sold more than 1,000 drilling rigs of varied types to the world, with a cumulative export volume of over USD 5 billion and global rig inventory ranking among top three in the world. In addition, HONGHUA GROUP has consistently assisted the cooperative areas in developing their local production capacity and fostering scientific and technological talents.

"In the future, HONGHUA GROUP will continue to focus on 'Internationalization with High Quality', deepen international cooperation, accelerate the process of equipment intelligence and application of AI technologies by taking energy transformation as an opportunity, promote independently-developed industrial software, demonstrate the global competitiveness of products made in China, in order to create a win-win situation with global customers and partners," said Wang Xuxiang, President of HONGHUA GROUP.

Source: Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC)

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Hou, Tel: 86-10-63074558