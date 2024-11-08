Virgin Megastore And Fixsquad Announce Partnership To Offer In-Store Gadget Repair Services In Virgin Megastores Across The UAE

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 8th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Fixsquad, a leader in repair service in Dubai, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Virgin Megastore, setting a new standard for convenience in gadget care across the UAE. This collaboration introduces a unique service model, blending Fixsquad's repair expertise with Virgin Megastore's extensive retail network, to deliver unparalleled service accessibility to customers.







Under this strategic partnership, Fixsquad has initially set up dedicated service points in Virgin Megastore's prime locations at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. These service points offer customers the convenience of immediate, on-site gadget repair services. For customers at other locations, a seamless drop-and-collect service is available. This allows customers to leave their devices at any Virgin Megastore across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, from where Fixsquad will collect, repair, and return the devices to the store for customer pickup.

The collaboration aims to expand further, with plans to establish Fixsquad service points in all Virgin Megastore locations across the UAE. This expansion will enhance the accessibility and convenience of professional electronic repair services, making it easier for customers to access top-tier gadget care while they shop.

What It Means for Customers

The presence of Fixsquad's service points in Virgin Megastores transforms the traditional repair service model, allowing customers to shop, explore, or relax while their devices are being expertly serviced. The convenience of dropping off a device for repair in a familiar retail environment, combined with the trust and reliability associated with both Fixsquad and Virgin Megastore brands, ensures a stress-free repair experience. Moreover, this setup provides easy accessibility to Fixsquad's expert services, enabling customers to benefit from professional advice and repair solutions without the need for lengthy travel or wait times.

About Virgin Megastore

Virgin Megastore is a leading retail destination in the UAE, offering a diverse selection of entertainment and lifestyle products. Known for its innovative approach to retail, Virgin Megastore provides a dynamic shopping experience, continuously adapting to offer the latest in technology and entertainment to its customers.

About Fixsquad

Fixsquad is a premier electronics repair service in the UAE, known for its exceptional quality and customer service. It offers expert repair services for various electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, desktops, tablets, gaming consoles, GoPro camera, and more. With a commitment to excellence, Fixsquad has garnered over 1000 5-star reviews and an impressive 4.9 rating on Google Maps, establishing itself as a highly trusted and reliable service provider in the industry.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of retail and service industries in the UAE, offering a new level of convenience and quality in electronic device care. Fixsquad and Virgin Megastore invite customers to experience the benefits of this partnership, reinforcing their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in every interaction.