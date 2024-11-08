Friday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, November 8, include the highly anticipated Palmeiras vs Grêmio match in the Brasileirão.
Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Indian Super League, Saudi Pro League, Bundesliga , Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, and other competitions.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – Bengaluru FC vs Northeast United – OneFootball
Saudi Pro League
11:45 AM – Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
2:00 PM – AL-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
2
2:30 PM – Eintracht Brauschweig vs Hamburgo – OneFootball
2:30 PM – Nürnberg vs Kaiserslautern – OneFootball
3 (Germany)
3:00 PM – SC Verl vs Hansa Rostock – OneFootball
Bundesliga
4:30 PM – Union Berlin vs Freiburg – Sportv and OneFootball
English Women's League
4:30 PM – Manchester City vs Tottenham – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Serie A
4:45 PM – Lecce vs Empoli – Disney+
Ligue 1
4:45 PM – Olympique de Marseille vs Auxerre – Youtube/@CazeTV
La Liga
5:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas – Disney+
Championship
5:00 PM – Watford vs Oxford United – Disney+
Liga Portugal
5:15 PM – Moreirense vs Gil Vicente – Disney+
Uruguayan Championship
6:00 PM – Cerro vs Deportivo Maldonado – Disney+
8:30 PM – Racing (URU) vs Nacional – Disney+
Brasileirão
7:00 PM – Internacional vs Fluminense – Premiere
9:30 PM – Palmeiras vs Grêmio – Sportv and Premiere
Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal second leg)
7:00 PM – Praia Clube vs Santo André – BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@LNFoficial
NWSL (Playoffs)
10:00 PM – Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
