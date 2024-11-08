عربي


Friday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/8/2024 5:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, November 8, include the highly anticipated Palmeiras vs Grêmio match in the Brasileirão.

Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Indian Super League, Saudi Pro League, Bundesliga , Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, and other competitions.
Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM – Bengaluru FC vs Northeast United – OneFootball

Saudi Pro League

  • 11:45 AM – Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 2:00 PM – AL-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

2

  • 2:30 PM – Eintracht Brauschweig vs Hamburgo – OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM – Nürnberg vs Kaiserslautern – OneFootball

3 (Germany)

  • 3:00 PM – SC Verl vs Hansa Rostock – OneFootball


Bundesliga

  • 4:30 PM – Union Berlin vs Freiburg – Sportv and OneFootball

English Women's League

  • 4:30 PM – Manchester City vs Tottenham – ESPN 4 and Disney+

Serie A

  • 4:45 PM – Lecce vs Empoli – Disney+

Ligue 1

  • 4:45 PM – Olympique de Marseille vs Auxerre – Youtube/@CazeTV

La Liga

  • 5:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas – Disney+

Championship

  • 5:00 PM – Watford vs Oxford United – Disney+

Liga Portugal

  • 5:15 PM – Moreirense vs Gil Vicente – Disney+

Uruguayan Championship

  • 6:00 PM – Cerro vs Deportivo Maldonado – Disney+
  • 8:30 PM – Racing (URU) vs Nacional – Disney+

Brasileirão

  • 7:00 PM – Internacional vs Fluminense – Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – Palmeiras vs Grêmio – Sportv and Premiere

Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal second leg)

  • 7:00 PM – Praia Clube vs Santo André – BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@LNFoficial

NWSL (Playoffs)

  • 10:00 PM – Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Sportv

  • 4:30 PM – Union Berlin vs Freiburg – Bundesliga
  • 9:30 PM – Palmeiras vs Grêmio – Brasileirão

ESPN 4

  • 4:30 PM – Manchester City vs Tottenham – English Women's League

BandSports

  • 11:45 AM – Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq – Saudi Pro League
  • 2:00 PM – AL-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr – Saudi Pro League
  • 7:00 PM – Praia Clube vs Santo André – Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal second leg)

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM – Internacional vs Fluminense – Brasileirão
  • 9:30 PM – Palmeiras vs Grêmio – Brasileirão

Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

OneFootball

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

Youtube/@canalgoatbr

  • 11:45 AM – Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq – Saudi Pro League
  • 2:00 PM – AL-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr – Saudi Pro League
  • 10:00 PM – Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars – NWSL (Playoffs)

Youtube/@CazeTV

  • 4:45 PM – Olympique de Marseille vs Auxerre – Ligue 1
  • 7:00 PM – Praia Clube vs Santo André – Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal second leg)

Youtube/@LNFoficial

  • 7:00 PM – Praia Clube vs Santo André – Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal second leg)

The Rio Times

