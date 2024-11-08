Friday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Friday, November 8, include the highly anticipated Palmeiras vs Grêmio match in the Brasileirão.



Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Indian Super League, Saudi Pro League, , Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, and other competitions.

Indian Super League





11:00 AM – Bengaluru FC vs Northeast United – OneFootball







11:45 AM – Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

2:00 PM – AL-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







2:30 PM – Eintracht Brauschweig vs Hamburgo – OneFootball

2:30 PM – Nürnberg vs Kaiserslautern – OneFootball





3:00 PM – SC Verl vs Hansa Rostock – OneFootball





4:30 PM – Union Berlin vs Freiburg – Sportv and OneFootball





4:30 PM – Manchester City vs Tottenham – ESPN 4 and Disney+





4:45 PM – Lecce vs Empoli – Disney+





4:45 PM – Olympique de Marseille vs Auxerre – Youtube/@CazeTV





5:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas – Disney+





5:00 PM – Watford vs Oxford United – Disney+





5:15 PM – Moreirense vs Gil Vicente – Disney+







6:00 PM – Cerro vs Deportivo Maldonado – Disney+

8:30 PM – Racing (URU) vs Nacional – Disney+







7:00 PM – Internacional vs Fluminense – Premiere

9:30 PM – Palmeiras vs Grêmio – Sportv and Premiere





7:00 PM – Praia Clube vs Santo André – BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@LNFoficial





10:00 PM – Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars – Youtube/@canalgoatbr







4:30 PM – Union Berlin vs Freiburg – Bundesliga

