QC Concludes CSR Arbitration Specialist Program

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently concluded a training program titled 'Commercial Arbitration Specialist in the Corporate Social Responsibility Field,' conducted for the

first time in the Arab

region.

The program was organised by Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Regional Consultancy (RNC) and the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA).

The event was attended by 20 participants working in the field, commercial arbitration, and social responsibility specialties.

The program was delivered by Dr. Ali Al Ibrahim, Vice President of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility.

The three-day training focused on the relationship between commercial arbitration and social responsibility, and strategies for dealing with CSR issues in terms of advantages and challenges.

The program also addressed the inclusion of CSR clauses in contracts, resolving disputes resulting from environmental and social impacts, focusing on the role of arbitration institutions in promoting the concept of social responsibility.

It further reviewed examples of arbitration cases in cases related to environment, sustainability, and social responsibility.

At the end of the program, Ebrahim Shahbeck, General Secretary of QICCA, distributed certificates of completion to the trainees.