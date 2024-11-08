Indian Lenders Brace For Rising Defaults As RBI Tightens Microfinance Loan Rules

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Nov 8 (KNN) Indian lenders are preparing for an impending rise in defaults within their microfinance portfolios, following the Reserve of India's (RBI) recent decision to further tighten regulations on such loans.

According to four bankers familiar with the matter, the second half of this fiscal year is expected to bring heightened stress to the sector, as default rates for microfinance loans have already shown significant increases.

Microfinance loans, typically collateral-free and aimed at borrowers with annual incomes of up to Rs 300,000 (USD 3,556), are crucial for providing financial access to low-income households in India.

However, several major lenders, including IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, and Bandhan Bank, reported a noticeable rise in default rates during the July-September quarter.

The RBI has repeatedly highlighted concerns over the sector, calling out practices such as high interest rates and exorbitant processing fees. Last month, the regulator took a further step by instructing lenders to halt the issuance of new microfinance loans unless borrowers had cleared previous dues.

This policy shift, although informally communicated, is expected to exacerbate defaults, as many borrowers rely on new loans to repay existing ones.

Banks had previously allowed borrowers to "net off" loans, offering fresh credit to settle past dues, particularly for those without stable incomes.

The cessation of this "netting off" practice could push borrowers deeper into financial distress, leading to a vicious cycle of increasing loan installments and greater defaults.

"The stress in the sector will continue this quarter," said Venkatesh M, managing director of IIFL Samasta Finance, acknowledging that the industry is still grappling with these challenges.

The impact may extend beyond the immediate future, as stricter regulations are expected to prolong the financial strain. Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, warned that the tighter measures could continue to stress the sector for the next 4-6 months.

The microfinance sector in India has grown rapidly, with outstanding loans increasing by 18.3 per cent year-on-year as of June 2024, according to the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

However, the RBI's directive to halt "evergreening" - the practice of extending new loans to cover existing ones - aims to ensure the transparency and health of non-performing assets (NPAs) on bank balance sheets. While intended to curb bad loans, the move is likely to have long-term implications for both borrowers and lenders alike.

