Seegrid Ends Distribution Agreements With Toyota Subsidiary In Favour Of Direct Sales Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Seegrid ends distribution agreements with Toyota subsidiary in favour of direct sales

Seegrid , a of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for palletized material handling, has decided to terminate its product and distribution agreements with Raymond Corporation , a division of Toyota, effective upon the conclusion of a ninety-day notice period.

Joe Pajer, CEO of Seegrid, says:“This move will allow us to sell and service the full Seegrid-branded product line across all segments rather than serving a large portion of the market through Raymond.

“We are seeing more customers desire a direct relationship with Seegrid as we roll out our new lift truck products and release innovative technology enhancements across our product line.”

The decision emphasizes Seegrid's commitment to fostering lasting relationships with its customers throughout their automation journeys.

With this change, Seegrid will be able to guide all customers from initial consultation through implementation and into operational excellence, ensuring a“seamless experience” backed by Seegrid's best practices and experienced post-support teams.

Pajer says:“We appreciate Raymond's partnership in our earlier years.

“At the same time, we have carefully studied our business relationship with Raymond and concluded that we are in a better position to deliver the benefits of our innovative technology to all customers if we do so directly and with Seegrid-branded products only.

“We are very excited to make our full product line available to all customers.

“This shift in go-to-market strategy follows a year marked by record-breaking end-user sales, with particularly high demand for our advanced autonomous lift truck solutions.”