Cryptonewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC), Hawkeye Industrial Services Partner To Deliver Unparalleled AI Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) , a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, has announced a transformative strategic partnership with Hawkeye Industrial Services, a technology and engineering firm specializing in artificial (“AI”) computing and data processing. BlockQuarry and Hawkeye Industrial Services are partnering to convert the Missouri data processing site into a state-of-the-art AI computing facility, poised to lead the industry in high-performance AI operations and localized data processing solutions. According to the announcement, this partnership marks a significant expansion into AI computing for BlockQuarry, leveraging Hawkeye Industrial Services' specialization in data center management and infrastructure optimization.“This strategic partnership with Hawkeye Industrial Services represents a pivotal moment for BlockQuarry. By combining our strengths and transforming the Missouri data processing site, we are set to deliver unparalleled AI solutions that will drive significant value for our stakeholders,” said Alonzo Pierce, President and Chair of BlockQuarry.
To view the full press release, visit
About BlockQuarry Corp.
BlockQuarry Corp. stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and AI. Visit to learn more about the company.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLQC are available in the company's newsroom at
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
[email protected]
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN08112024000224011066ID1108864821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.