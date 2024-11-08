Cryptonewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC), Hawkeye Industrial Services Partner To Deliver Unparalleled AI Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) , a leading Texas-based and infrastructure company, has announced a transformative strategic partnership with Hawkeye Industrial Services, a and engineering firm specializing in artificial (“AI”) computing and data processing. BlockQuarry and Hawkeye Industrial Services are partnering to convert the Missouri data processing site into a state-of-the-art AI computing facility, poised to lead the in high-performance AI operations and localized data processing solutions. According to the announcement, this partnership marks a significant expansion into AI computing for BlockQuarry, leveraging Hawkeye Industrial Services' specialization in data center management and infrastructure optimization.“This strategic partnership with Hawkeye Industrial Services represents a pivotal moment for BlockQuarry. By combining our strengths and transforming the Missouri data processing site, we are set to deliver unparalleled AI solutions that will drive significant value for our stakeholders,” said Alonzo Pierce, President and Chair of BlockQuarry.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and AI. Visit to learn more about the company.

