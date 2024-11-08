Maniology To Host A Live Nail Stamping Trivia Game For Fans And Nail Art Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maniology, an esteemed nail art company known for their easy-to-use nail stamping plates, will host a live trivia game for their fans and followers. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 12th, at 3:30 PM PST / 6:30 PM EST. Participants can join by visiting .

For detailed information on how to join and play, visit Maniology's trivia game page . The page includes game instructions, details on the prize packages, and a QR code to easily access the live trivia event.

The trivia game is an opportunity for Maniology fans to connect with the brand in a new and interactive way. It's not just about winning prizes-it's a chance to celebrate the nail art community, learn fun facts, and enjoy a lively experience with fellow enthusiasts. From beginners to seasoned nail art pros, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and compete for exciting prizes.

Joining the game is simple. Players can navigate to at the scheduled time or scan the QR code provided on Maniology's website. They will choose a player name and enter an email address to be notified if they win. The game consists of 20 multiple-choice questions, which can be answered on a smartphone or computer. Players earn points not only for correct answers but also for how quickly they respond. To ensure a seamless experience, participants are encouraged to have a stable internet connection.

Maniology is offering three prize packages for the top players:

1st Place: A“Special Local Hawaiian Goodies Gift Bundle” valued at $75, plus a $25 Maniology Gift Card.

2nd Place: A“Special Local Hawaiian Goodies Gift Bundle” valued at $40, plus a $25 Maniology Gift Card.

3rd Place: A“Special Local Hawaiian Goodies Gift Bundle” valued at $25, plus a $25 Maniology Gift Card.

The gift bundles feature unique items that reflect Maniology's island roots, including various nail art items that will elevate the at-home manicure experience. Maniology carries nail art products for any occasion or holiday, from spooky and scary Halloween nail stamping plates to fun and festive Christmas nail art stickers.“We're thrilled to host this trivia game as a way to engage with our community in a fun and interactive format,” said a Maniology spokesperson.“Whether you're a loyal customer or just discovering the beauty of nail stamping, this event offers something for everyone.”

Founded in Honolulu, Hawaii, Maniology is a leading brand in the nail art world, specializing in high-quality nail stamping plates, polishes, and tools . Maniology is known for their innovative products that make nail art accessible and fun for everyone. With a mission to empower creativity, Maniology continues to foster a global community of nail art enthusiasts who are passionate about self-expression.

