HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) Makes TSXV Top Traders List On Bitcoin's Momentum

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) a pioneer in green energy-powered blockchain infrastructure.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is currently trading at $6.29, up 0.62, gaining 10.93% on the TSX Venture with volume of over 1.7 Million shares as of this report.

HIVE is trading at $4.5450, up 0.4750, gaining 11.67% on the on volume of over 6.3 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $6.30.

Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) is trading at $76,547.32, up 690.38 and is still trending bullish for avid crypto traders.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with a focus on sustainable green energy.

